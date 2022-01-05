Skip to main content

How to Watch Creighton vs. Villanova in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 19 Villanova looks to avenge its lone conference loss Wednesday, hosting a Creighton team that's gotten off to a perfect start to Big East play.

Back on Dec. 17, then-No. 9 Villanova opened conference play against Creighton. The Bluejays would go on to defeat the Wildcats 79-59. Now just a few weeks later, the team's meet again—this time at Villanova—with both sides having won all of their respective games since. 

How to Watch Creighton vs. Villanova in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 5, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Creighton vs. Villanova on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Villanova comes into this game at 9-4, and now 2-1 in conference play. The Wildcats blew by Xavier 71-58 following the Creighton loss, then edged out Seton Hall 73-67 on New Year's Day.

Creighton has played just once since the last matchup, with two games postponed due to COVID-19 issues. However, the team managed its own New Year's Day win against Marquette, grabbing a 75-69 double-overtime victory.

In the last matchup, Creighton smothered Villanova defensively. The Wildcats shot just 33.3% from the floor, despite shooting 42.3% on the year. 

On the other side of the floor, the Bluejays got a notable performance from their season-long leading scorer, forward Ryan Hawkins. Hawkins earned his third double-double of the season with a 19-point, 11-rebound performance.

Will Creighton be able to hold off Villanova again? Or will the Wildcats even the season series. You can catch this game starting at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

