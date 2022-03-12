How to Watch Big East Tournament, Final: Creighton vs. Villanova

Creighton looking for its first Big East Tournament title against steady Villanova on Saturday in this major college basketball showdown.

For the fourth time since joining the Big East Conference in 2013, Creighton (22-10) is in the tournament final. After blowing out top-seeded Providence on Friday night, only No. 2 seed Villanova (25-7) stands in the way of Creighton's first conference tournament title.

How to Watch Creighton vs. Villanova in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 12, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream the Creighton vs. Villanova game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both the Bluejays and Wildcats were Sweet 16 teams a year ago at No. 5 seeds in the NCAA Tournament. Against Providence, freshman Arthur Kaluma scored 10 of his 17 points during a 12-0 first-half run that broke open a tie game. Creighton never stopped en route to an 85-58 demolition of the 11th-ranked Friars.

Alex O'Connell paced the Bluejays with 18 points. They smothered Providence defensively, holding the top seed to 30.8% shooting, including 3-of-24 from beyond the arc.

In the other Friday semifinal, UConn held Villanova stars Collin Gillespie and Justin Moore in check. But Jermaine Samuels went off for 21 points and 12 rebounds and Brandon Slater dropped in 15 points and rejected a dunk attempt with five minutes left that helped swing the momentum in the Wildcats' favor.

The teams split early-season blowouts and last met on Jan. 5. In the first meeting, Creighton pummeled Villanova 79-59 on Dec. 17. The Wildcats struck back with a 75-41 beatdown of the Bluejays in the rematch.

Villanova, ranked eighth in the country, will make its ninth straight NCAA Tournament appearance (not including the canceled 2020 event) regardless of Saturday's outcome.

Creighton is seeking a seventh March Madness bid since coach Greg McDermott arrived on campus in 2010.

Regional restrictions may apply.