How to Watch Creighton vs. Villanova in Men's College Basketball

How to Watch the Big East Tournament, Final: Creighton vs. Villanova in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A Big East champion will be crowned Saturday evening when fourth-seeded Creighton takes on second-seeded Villanova in the conference title game.

The 2022 Big East season comes down to this - Creighton and No. 8 Villanova meet in the conference tournament title game Saturday afternoon. Will Villanova, a steady powerhouse in the conference in recent years, capture another title? Or will an underdog come away with the crown for the second year in a row? 

How to Watch the Big East Tournament Final in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 12, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream Creighton vs. Villanova on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Creighton comes into this game 22-10 on the season and 12-7 in conference play, good for the fourth seed. After comfortably getting by Marquette 74-63 in the quarterfinals, the Bluejays took on top need and No. 11 Providence on Friday. 

Greg McDermott's team pulled off the upset in a major way, picking up an 85-58 win. At one point during the game, the Bluejays went on a 27-2 run. Creighton was lights out from the floor, shooting 52.6%. Four players scored in double figures. 

Villanova has played a couple of nail-biters to get to this point. The Wildcats were almost upset by seventh seed Saint John's in the first round, not taking their first lead until late in the second half of a 66-65 win over the Red Storm. In the semifinal game against No. 20 Connecticut, they held a close lead throughout but held off charge after charge from the Huskies. Graduate forward Jermaine Samuels was excellent for the Wildcats in that one, with a 21-point, 12-rebound performance. 

Saturday night's game will be the third meeting between Creighton and Villanova this year. Both sides won in blowout fashion on their respective home floors - a 79-59 win for the Bluejays in Omaha on Dec. 17, followed by a 75-41 victory for the Wildcats on Jan. 5. 

This will be Villanova's 11th appearance in the Big East conference final. They appeared in five in a row from 2015-2019 going 4-1 in that stretch, which included a win over Creighton in 2017. The Bluejays are appearing for just the fourth time and looking for their first win - their three losses came in 2014, the 2017 game against 'Nova, and last year to Georgetown.

