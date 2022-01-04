Creighton vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch Creighton vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 19 Villanova Wildcats (9-4, 0-0 Big East) will host the Creighton Bluejays (11-3, 0-0 Big East) after winning four straight home games. The contest tips at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
How to Watch Villanova vs. Creighton
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Villanova vs. Creighton
- The Wildcats average 12.0 more points per game (72.5) than the Bluejays give up (60.5).
- The Bluejays' 67.6 points per game are just 4.6 more points than the 63.0 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- The Wildcats make 42.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have allowed to their opponents (39.1%).
- The Bluejays are shooting 47.5% from the field, 5.9% higher than the 41.6% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
Villanova Players to Watch
- Justin Moore is putting up 14.8 points, 2.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.
- Jermaine Samuels is tops on the Wildcats at 6.8 rebounds per contest, while also posting 1.4 assists and 10.5 points.
- Brandon Slater averages 10.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Eric Dixon averages 8.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
Creighton Players to Watch
- Ryan Kalkbrenner is putting up 12.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 71.9% of his shots from the field (sixth in the country).
- Ryan Hawkins is No. 1 on the Bluejays in scoring (14.5 points per game) and rebounding (7.5), and produces 1.5 assists. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Ryan Nembhard paces the Bluejays in assists (4.6 per game), and averages 12.5 points and 3.5 rebounds. He also delivers 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Alex O'Connell is averaging 11.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, making 46.5% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.
- Arthur Kaluma is averaging 8.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 44.3% of his shots from the floor.
How To Watch
January
5
2022
Creighton at Villanova
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)