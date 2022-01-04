Creighton vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Skip to main content
    January 4, 2022
    How to Watch Creighton vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Jan 1, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Bryce Aiken (1) drives to the basket as Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) and forward Jermaine Samuels (23) defend during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 19 Villanova Wildcats (9-4, 0-0 Big East) will host the Creighton Bluejays (11-3, 0-0 Big East) after winning four straight home games. The contest tips at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

    How to Watch Villanova vs. Creighton

    • Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Villanova vs. Creighton

    • The Wildcats average 12.0 more points per game (72.5) than the Bluejays give up (60.5).
    • The Bluejays' 67.6 points per game are just 4.6 more points than the 63.0 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
    • The Wildcats make 42.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have allowed to their opponents (39.1%).
    • The Bluejays are shooting 47.5% from the field, 5.9% higher than the 41.6% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

    Villanova Players to Watch

    • Justin Moore is putting up 14.8 points, 2.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.
    • Jermaine Samuels is tops on the Wildcats at 6.8 rebounds per contest, while also posting 1.4 assists and 10.5 points.
    • Brandon Slater averages 10.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Eric Dixon averages 8.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

    Creighton Players to Watch

    • Ryan Kalkbrenner is putting up 12.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 71.9% of his shots from the field (sixth in the country).
    • Ryan Hawkins is No. 1 on the Bluejays in scoring (14.5 points per game) and rebounding (7.5), and produces 1.5 assists. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Ryan Nembhard paces the Bluejays in assists (4.6 per game), and averages 12.5 points and 3.5 rebounds. He also delivers 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Alex O'Connell is averaging 11.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, making 46.5% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.
    • Arthur Kaluma is averaging 8.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 44.3% of his shots from the floor.

    How To Watch

    Creighton at Villanova

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

