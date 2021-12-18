Dec 12, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) shoots against Baylor Bears forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Villanova Wildcats (7-3, 0-0 Big East) hit the road in Big East play against the Creighton Bluejays (8-3, 0-0 Big East) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Creighton vs. Villanova

Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021

Friday, December 17, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha

CHI Health Center Omaha

Key Stats for Creighton vs. Villanova

The Wildcats put up 74.0 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 65.4 the Bluejays give up.

The Bluejays' 71.9 points per game are 10.4 more points than the 61.5 the Wildcats give up.

The Wildcats make 42.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).

The Bluejays are shooting 48.2% from the field, 7.4% higher than the 40.8% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Villanova Players to Watch

Collin Gillespie leads the Wildcats in points and assists per game, scoring 16.2 points and distributing 3.4 assists.

Villanova's best rebounder is Jermaine Samuels, who averages 6.3 boards per game in addition to his 11.0 PPG average.

The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Gillespie, who knocks down 3.6 threes per game.

The Villanova steals leader is Gillespie, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Samuels, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

Creighton Players to Watch

Ryan Hawkins records 13.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game for the Bluejays, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.

Ryan Nembhard notches more assists than any other Creighton teammate with 4.9 per game. He also scores 12.5 points and pulls down 3.3 rebounds per game.

Hawkins is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Bluejays, hitting 2.2 threes per game.

Nembhard (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Creighton while Ryan Kalkbrenner (2.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Villanova Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/28/2021 La Salle W 72-46 Away 12/1/2021 Pennsylvania W 71-56 Away 12/4/2021 Saint Joseph's (PA) W 81-52 Home 12/7/2021 Syracuse W 67-53 Away 12/12/2021 Baylor L 57-36 Away 12/17/2021 Creighton - Away 12/21/2021 Xavier - Home 12/29/2021 Temple - Home 1/1/2022 Seton Hall - Away 1/5/2022 Creighton - Home 1/8/2022 DePaul - Away

