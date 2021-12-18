Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch Creighton vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 12, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) shoots against Baylor Bears forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 9 Villanova Wildcats (7-3, 0-0 Big East) hit the road in Big East play against the Creighton Bluejays (8-3, 0-0 Big East) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Creighton vs. Villanova

    • Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Creighton vs. Villanova

    • The Wildcats put up 74.0 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 65.4 the Bluejays give up.
    • The Bluejays' 71.9 points per game are 10.4 more points than the 61.5 the Wildcats give up.
    • The Wildcats make 42.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).
    • The Bluejays are shooting 48.2% from the field, 7.4% higher than the 40.8% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

    Villanova Players to Watch

    • Collin Gillespie leads the Wildcats in points and assists per game, scoring 16.2 points and distributing 3.4 assists.
    • Villanova's best rebounder is Jermaine Samuels, who averages 6.3 boards per game in addition to his 11.0 PPG average.
    • The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Gillespie, who knocks down 3.6 threes per game.
    • The Villanova steals leader is Gillespie, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Samuels, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

    Creighton Players to Watch

    • Ryan Hawkins records 13.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game for the Bluejays, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
    • Ryan Nembhard notches more assists than any other Creighton teammate with 4.9 per game. He also scores 12.5 points and pulls down 3.3 rebounds per game.
    • Hawkins is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Bluejays, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
    • Nembhard (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Creighton while Ryan Kalkbrenner (2.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Villanova Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    La Salle

    W 72-46

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Pennsylvania

    W 71-56

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Saint Joseph's (PA)

    W 81-52

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Syracuse

    W 67-53

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Baylor

    L 57-36

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Creighton

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Xavier

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Temple

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Seton Hall

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Creighton

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    DePaul

    -

    Away

    Creighton Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    SIU-Edwardsville

    W 70-65

    Home

    11/30/2021

    North Dakota State

    W 80-55

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Iowa State

    L 64-58

    Home

    12/11/2021

    BYU

    W 83-71

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Arizona State

    L 58-57

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Villanova

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    DePaul

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Georgetown

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Marquette

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Villanova

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Providence

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    17
    2021

    Villanova at Creighton

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
