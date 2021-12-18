How to Watch Creighton vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 9 Villanova Wildcats (7-3, 0-0 Big East) hit the road in Big East play against the Creighton Bluejays (8-3, 0-0 Big East) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Creighton vs. Villanova
- Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Creighton vs. Villanova
- The Wildcats put up 74.0 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 65.4 the Bluejays give up.
- The Bluejays' 71.9 points per game are 10.4 more points than the 61.5 the Wildcats give up.
- The Wildcats make 42.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).
- The Bluejays are shooting 48.2% from the field, 7.4% higher than the 40.8% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
Villanova Players to Watch
- Collin Gillespie leads the Wildcats in points and assists per game, scoring 16.2 points and distributing 3.4 assists.
- Villanova's best rebounder is Jermaine Samuels, who averages 6.3 boards per game in addition to his 11.0 PPG average.
- The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Gillespie, who knocks down 3.6 threes per game.
- The Villanova steals leader is Gillespie, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Samuels, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.
Creighton Players to Watch
- Ryan Hawkins records 13.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game for the Bluejays, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Ryan Nembhard notches more assists than any other Creighton teammate with 4.9 per game. He also scores 12.5 points and pulls down 3.3 rebounds per game.
- Hawkins is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Bluejays, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
- Nembhard (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Creighton while Ryan Kalkbrenner (2.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Villanova Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
La Salle
W 72-46
Away
12/1/2021
Pennsylvania
W 71-56
Away
12/4/2021
Saint Joseph's (PA)
W 81-52
Home
12/7/2021
Syracuse
W 67-53
Away
12/12/2021
Baylor
L 57-36
Away
12/17/2021
Creighton
-
Away
12/21/2021
Xavier
-
Home
12/29/2021
Temple
-
Home
1/1/2022
Seton Hall
-
Away
1/5/2022
Creighton
-
Home
1/8/2022
DePaul
-
Away
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
SIU-Edwardsville
W 70-65
Home
11/30/2021
North Dakota State
W 80-55
Home
12/4/2021
Iowa State
L 64-58
Home
12/11/2021
BYU
W 83-71
Home
12/14/2021
Arizona State
L 58-57
Home
12/17/2021
Villanova
-
Home
12/20/2021
DePaul
-
Away
12/28/2021
Georgetown
-
Home
1/1/2022
Marquette
-
Away
1/5/2022
Villanova
-
Away
1/11/2022
Providence
-
Home