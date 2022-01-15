Creighton vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch Creighton vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 17 Xavier Musketeers (12-3, 2-2 Big East) host the Creighton Bluejays (11-4, 2-1 Big East) in a matchup of Big East rivals at Cintas Center, tipping off at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022.
How to Watch Xavier vs. Creighton
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Cintas Center
- Arena: Cintas Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Xavier
-9.5
141 points
Key Stats for Xavier vs. Creighton
- The 75.3 points per game the Musketeers put up are 13.8 more points than the Bluejays allow (61.5).
- The Bluejays' 65.9 points per game are just 3.1 more points than the 62.8 the Musketeers give up to opponents.
- The Musketeers make 45.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have allowed to their opponents (39.5%).
- The Bluejays are shooting 46.9% from the field, 7.6% higher than the 39.3% the Musketeers' opponents have shot this season.
Xavier Players to Watch
- Colby Jones paces his squad in rebounds per contest (8.2), and also puts up 10.9 points and 2.4 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Jack Nunge is posting 11.9 points, 0.5 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game.
- Paul Scruggs paces the Musketeers at 4.1 assists per contest, while also putting up 4.7 rebounds and 11.1 points.
- Nate Johnson paces the Musketeers with 12.9 points per game and 1.1 assists, while also averaging 3.2 rebounds.
- Adam Kunkel posts 9.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 40.4% from the floor and 37.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
Creighton Players to Watch
- Ryan Kalkbrenner is posting 12.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 71.0% of his shots from the floor (fifth in the nation).
- Ryan Hawkins is averaging team highs in points (13.4 per game) and rebounds (7.4). And he is contributing 1.6 assists, making 42.9% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per contest.
- Ryan Nembhard is the Bluejays' top assist man (4.4 per game), and he puts up 12.1 points and 3.3 rebounds.
- Alex O'Connell gets the Bluejays 11.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He also posts 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Arthur Kaluma gives the Bluejays 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
How To Watch
January
15
2022
Creighton at Xavier
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream:
