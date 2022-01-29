How to Watch Creighton vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Creighton Bluejays (13-6, 4-3 Big East) will host the No. 21 Xavier Musketeers (14-5, 4-4 Big East) after winning three home games in a row. The matchup starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

How to Watch Creighton vs. Xavier

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha

Key Stats for Creighton vs. Xavier

The 73.8 points per game the Musketeers put up are 11.4 more points than the Bluejays give up (62.4).

The Bluejays' 66.5 points per game are just 2.2 more points than the 64.3 the Musketeers give up.

This season, the Musketeers have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is five% higher than the 39.5% of shots the Bluejays' opponents have hit.

The Bluejays are shooting 46.1% from the field, 5.7% higher than the 40.4% the Musketeers' opponents have shot this season.

Xavier Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Musketeers this season is Jack Nunge, who averages 12.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game.

Xavier's leading rebounder is Colby Jones averaging 8.2 boards per game and its best passer is Paul Scruggs and his 4.2 assists per game.

Nate Johnson leads the Musketeers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Xavier steals leader is Scruggs, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Nunge, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

Creighton Players to Watch

Ryan Hawkins sits atop the Bluejays leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 12.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Ryan Nembhard dishes out more assists than any other Creighton teammate with 4.3 per game. He also averages 11.2 points and grabs 3.2 rebounds per game.

Hawkins is reliable from distance and leads the Bluejays with 2.2 made threes per game.

Nembhard (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Creighton while Ryan Kalkbrenner (3.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Xavier Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/12/2022 Villanova L 64-60 Home 1/15/2022 Creighton W 80-73 Home 1/19/2022 DePaul W 68-67 Away 1/23/2022 Marquette L 75-64 Away 1/26/2022 Providence L 65-62 Home 1/29/2022 Creighton - Away 2/2/2022 Butler - Home 2/5/2022 DePaul - Home 2/9/2022 Seton Hall - Away 2/11/2022 UConn - Home 2/16/2022 Saint John's (NY) - Home

Creighton Schedule