How to Watch Creighton vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Creighton Bluejays (13-6, 4-3 Big East) will host the No. 21 Xavier Musketeers (14-5, 4-4 Big East) after winning three home games in a row. The matchup starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
How to Watch Creighton vs. Xavier
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Creighton vs. Xavier
- The 73.8 points per game the Musketeers put up are 11.4 more points than the Bluejays give up (62.4).
- The Bluejays' 66.5 points per game are just 2.2 more points than the 64.3 the Musketeers give up.
- This season, the Musketeers have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is five% higher than the 39.5% of shots the Bluejays' opponents have hit.
- The Bluejays are shooting 46.1% from the field, 5.7% higher than the 40.4% the Musketeers' opponents have shot this season.
Xavier Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Musketeers this season is Jack Nunge, who averages 12.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game.
- Xavier's leading rebounder is Colby Jones averaging 8.2 boards per game and its best passer is Paul Scruggs and his 4.2 assists per game.
- Nate Johnson leads the Musketeers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Xavier steals leader is Scruggs, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Nunge, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.
Creighton Players to Watch
- Ryan Hawkins sits atop the Bluejays leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 12.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
- Ryan Nembhard dishes out more assists than any other Creighton teammate with 4.3 per game. He also averages 11.2 points and grabs 3.2 rebounds per game.
- Hawkins is reliable from distance and leads the Bluejays with 2.2 made threes per game.
- Nembhard (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Creighton while Ryan Kalkbrenner (3.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Xavier Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/12/2022
Villanova
L 64-60
Home
1/15/2022
Creighton
W 80-73
Home
1/19/2022
DePaul
W 68-67
Away
1/23/2022
Marquette
L 75-64
Away
1/26/2022
Providence
L 65-62
Home
1/29/2022
Creighton
-
Away
2/2/2022
Butler
-
Home
2/5/2022
DePaul
-
Home
2/9/2022
Seton Hall
-
Away
2/11/2022
UConn
-
Home
2/16/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/5/2022
Villanova
L 75-41
Away
1/15/2022
Xavier
L 80-73
Away
1/19/2022
Saint John's (NY)
W 87-64
Home
1/22/2022
DePaul
W 60-47
Home
1/26/2022
Butler
L 72-55
Away
1/29/2022
Xavier
-
Home
2/1/2022
UConn
-
Away
2/4/2022
Seton Hall
-
Away
2/8/2022
Butler
-
Home
2/12/2022
Georgetown
-
Away
2/14/2022
Georgetown
-
Home