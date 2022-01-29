Skip to main content

How to Watch Creighton vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Xavier Musketeers guard Adam Kunkel (5), Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) and Xavier Musketeers guard Paul Scruggs (1) react after the NCAA men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Cintas Center in Cincinnati. Providence Friars defeated Xavier Musketeers 65-62. Providence Friars At Xavier Musketeers 25

The Creighton Bluejays (13-6, 4-3 Big East) will host the No. 21 Xavier Musketeers (14-5, 4-4 Big East) after winning three home games in a row. The matchup starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

How to Watch Creighton vs. Xavier

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Creighton vs. Xavier

  • The 73.8 points per game the Musketeers put up are 11.4 more points than the Bluejays give up (62.4).
  • The Bluejays' 66.5 points per game are just 2.2 more points than the 64.3 the Musketeers give up.
  • This season, the Musketeers have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is five% higher than the 39.5% of shots the Bluejays' opponents have hit.
  • The Bluejays are shooting 46.1% from the field, 5.7% higher than the 40.4% the Musketeers' opponents have shot this season.

Xavier Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Musketeers this season is Jack Nunge, who averages 12.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game.
  • Xavier's leading rebounder is Colby Jones averaging 8.2 boards per game and its best passer is Paul Scruggs and his 4.2 assists per game.
  • Nate Johnson leads the Musketeers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Xavier steals leader is Scruggs, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Nunge, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

Creighton Players to Watch

  • Ryan Hawkins sits atop the Bluejays leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 12.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
  • Ryan Nembhard dishes out more assists than any other Creighton teammate with 4.3 per game. He also averages 11.2 points and grabs 3.2 rebounds per game.
  • Hawkins is reliable from distance and leads the Bluejays with 2.2 made threes per game.
  • Nembhard (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Creighton while Ryan Kalkbrenner (3.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Xavier Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/12/2022

Villanova

L 64-60

Home

1/15/2022

Creighton

W 80-73

Home

1/19/2022

DePaul

W 68-67

Away

1/23/2022

Marquette

L 75-64

Away

1/26/2022

Providence

L 65-62

Home

1/29/2022

Creighton

-

Away

2/2/2022

Butler

-

Home

2/5/2022

DePaul

-

Home

2/9/2022

Seton Hall

-

Away

2/11/2022

UConn

-

Home

2/16/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Home

Creighton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/5/2022

Villanova

L 75-41

Away

1/15/2022

Xavier

L 80-73

Away

1/19/2022

Saint John's (NY)

W 87-64

Home

1/22/2022

DePaul

W 60-47

Home

1/26/2022

Butler

L 72-55

Away

1/29/2022

Xavier

-

Home

2/1/2022

UConn

-

Away

2/4/2022

Seton Hall

-

Away

2/8/2022

Butler

-

Home

2/12/2022

Georgetown

-

Away

2/14/2022

Georgetown

-

Home

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Xavier at Creighton

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
