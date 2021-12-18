CSU Bakersfield vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch CSU Bakersfield vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colorado Buffaloes players including Jabari Walker (12) and Dallas Walton (13) celebrate after defeating the Georgetown Hoyas during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-3) face the Colorado Buffaloes (8-3) at Coors Events Center on Saturday, December 18, 2021. The game begins at 2:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Colorado vs. CSU Bakersfield

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Coors Events Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Colorado vs CSU Bakersfield Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Colorado

    -13

    126.5 points

    Key Stats for Colorado vs. CSU Bakersfield

    • The Buffaloes record 72.0 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 63.5 the Roadrunners give up.
    • The Roadrunners score an average of 69.6 points per game, only 2.7 more points than the 66.9 the Buffaloes allow.
    • The Buffaloes make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Roadrunners have allowed to their opponents (39.0%).
    • The Roadrunners are shooting 44.1% from the field, 2.0% higher than the 42.1% the Buffaloes' opponents have shot this season.

    Colorado Players to Watch

    • Jabari Walker leads the Buffaloes with 14.5 points per game and 8.8 rebounds, while also posting 1.3 assists.
    • Evan Battey posts 13.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Keeshawn Barthelemy paces his squad in assists per contest (2.8), and also averages 11.0 points and 2.9 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Eli Parquet is posting 7.6 points, 1.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest.
    • Tristan da Silva averages 7.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

    CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch

    • Justin Edler-Davis is averaging a team-high 5.1 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 9.3 points and 0.4 assists, making 43.8% of his shots from the field.
    • Justin McCall tops the Roadrunners in scoring (9.4 points per game) and assists (0.4), and puts up 4.6 rebounds. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • The Roadrunners receive 9.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Kaleb Higgins.
    • Shawn Stith gets the Roadrunners 5.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Cal State Bakersfield at Colorado

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

