CSU Bakersfield vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

How to Watch CSU Bakersfield vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-3) face the Colorado Buffaloes (8-3) at Coors Events Center on Saturday, December 18, 2021. The game begins at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Colorado vs. CSU Bakersfield
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Coors Events Center
- Live Stream: Pac-12 Networks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Colorado
-13
126.5 points
Key Stats for Colorado vs. CSU Bakersfield
- The Buffaloes record 72.0 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 63.5 the Roadrunners give up.
- The Roadrunners score an average of 69.6 points per game, only 2.7 more points than the 66.9 the Buffaloes allow.
- The Buffaloes make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Roadrunners have allowed to their opponents (39.0%).
- The Roadrunners are shooting 44.1% from the field, 2.0% higher than the 42.1% the Buffaloes' opponents have shot this season.
Colorado Players to Watch
- Jabari Walker leads the Buffaloes with 14.5 points per game and 8.8 rebounds, while also posting 1.3 assists.
- Evan Battey posts 13.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Keeshawn Barthelemy paces his squad in assists per contest (2.8), and also averages 11.0 points and 2.9 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Eli Parquet is posting 7.6 points, 1.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest.
- Tristan da Silva averages 7.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch
- Justin Edler-Davis is averaging a team-high 5.1 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 9.3 points and 0.4 assists, making 43.8% of his shots from the field.
- Justin McCall tops the Roadrunners in scoring (9.4 points per game) and assists (0.4), and puts up 4.6 rebounds. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Roadrunners receive 9.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Kaleb Higgins.
- Shawn Stith gets the Roadrunners 5.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
