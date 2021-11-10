CSU Bakersfield vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    How to Watch CSU Bakersfield vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) reacts at a press conference after the game against the Chico State at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-0) face the No. 2 UCLA Bruins (0-0) at Pauley Pavilion on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The game starts at 11:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch UCLA vs. CSU Bakersfield

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Pauley Pavilion
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    UCLA vs CSU Bakersfield Betting Information

    UCLA

    -23

    134.5 points

    Key Stats for UCLA vs. CSU Bakersfield

    • Last year, the Bruins averaged 73.4 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 64 the Roadrunners allowed.
    • The Roadrunners' 69.7 points per game last year were just 1.3 more points than the 68.4 the Bruins allowed.
    • The Bruins made 46.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.4 percentage points higher than the Roadrunners allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
    • The Roadrunners shot 44.7% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 44.1% the Bruins' opponents shot last season.

    UCLA Players to Watch

    • Jaime Jaquez Jr. paced the Bruins at 6.1 rebounds per contest last year, while also putting up 1.7 assists and 12.3 points.
    • Tyger Campbell paced the Bruins at 5.4 assists per contest last season, while also putting up 2.1 rebounds and 10.4 points.
    • Johnny Juzang led his team in both points (14.4) and assists (1.4) per contest last year, and also posted 3.7 rebounds. Defensively, he averaged 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.
    • Jules Bernard posted 10.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game last year, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 39.6% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Cody Riley put up 10 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest last season, shooting 53.8% from the floor.

    CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch

    • Taze Moore averaged 12.3 points, four rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game last season.
    • Ronne Readus pulled down 5.8 rebounds per game, while Czar Perry dished out 3.9 assists per contest.
    • Justin Edler-Davis hit an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Moore averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Readus collected 0.8 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    Cal State Bakersfield at UCLA

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) reacts at a press conference after the game against the Chico State at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
