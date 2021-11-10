CSU Bakersfield vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch CSU Bakersfield vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-0) face the No. 2 UCLA Bruins (0-0) at Pauley Pavilion on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The game starts at 11:00 PM ET.
How to Watch UCLA vs. CSU Bakersfield
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Pauley Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UCLA
-23
134.5 points
Key Stats for UCLA vs. CSU Bakersfield
- Last year, the Bruins averaged 73.4 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 64 the Roadrunners allowed.
- The Roadrunners' 69.7 points per game last year were just 1.3 more points than the 68.4 the Bruins allowed.
- The Bruins made 46.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.4 percentage points higher than the Roadrunners allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
- The Roadrunners shot 44.7% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 44.1% the Bruins' opponents shot last season.
UCLA Players to Watch
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. paced the Bruins at 6.1 rebounds per contest last year, while also putting up 1.7 assists and 12.3 points.
- Tyger Campbell paced the Bruins at 5.4 assists per contest last season, while also putting up 2.1 rebounds and 10.4 points.
- Johnny Juzang led his team in both points (14.4) and assists (1.4) per contest last year, and also posted 3.7 rebounds. Defensively, he averaged 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Jules Bernard posted 10.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game last year, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 39.6% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Cody Riley put up 10 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest last season, shooting 53.8% from the floor.
CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch
- Taze Moore averaged 12.3 points, four rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game last season.
- Ronne Readus pulled down 5.8 rebounds per game, while Czar Perry dished out 3.9 assists per contest.
- Justin Edler-Davis hit an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Moore averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Readus collected 0.8 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
November
9
2021
Cal State Bakersfield at UCLA
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)