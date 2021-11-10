CSU Bakersfield vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) reacts at a press conference after the game against the Chico State at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-0) face the No. 2 UCLA Bruins (0-0) at Pauley Pavilion on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The game starts at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UCLA vs. CSU Bakersfield

Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Pauley Pavilion

Pauley Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total UCLA -23 134.5 points

Key Stats for UCLA vs. CSU Bakersfield

Last year, the Bruins averaged 73.4 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 64 the Roadrunners allowed.

The Roadrunners' 69.7 points per game last year were just 1.3 more points than the 68.4 the Bruins allowed.

The Bruins made 46.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.4 percentage points higher than the Roadrunners allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

The Roadrunners shot 44.7% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 44.1% the Bruins' opponents shot last season.

UCLA Players to Watch

Jaime Jaquez Jr. paced the Bruins at 6.1 rebounds per contest last year, while also putting up 1.7 assists and 12.3 points.

Tyger Campbell paced the Bruins at 5.4 assists per contest last season, while also putting up 2.1 rebounds and 10.4 points.

Johnny Juzang led his team in both points (14.4) and assists (1.4) per contest last year, and also posted 3.7 rebounds. Defensively, he averaged 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Jules Bernard posted 10.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game last year, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 39.6% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Cody Riley put up 10 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest last season, shooting 53.8% from the floor.

CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch