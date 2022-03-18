How to Watch CSU Fullerton vs. Duke: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 12, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) drives to the basket against Virginia Tech Hokies guard Hunter Cattoor (0) during the second half of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament final at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 2-seed Duke Blue Devils (28-6) hit the court against the No. 15 seed CSU Fullerton Titans (21-10) on Friday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The contest tips off at 7:10 PM, watch it on CBS.

How to Watch Duke vs. CSU Fullerton

Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Bon Secours Wellness Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Duke -18.5 145.5 points

Key Stats for Duke vs. CSU Fullerton

The 80.2 points per game the Blue Devils put up are 14.0 more points than the Titans allow (66.2).

The Titans put up an average of 70.3 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 67.1 the Blue Devils allow to opponents.

The Blue Devils are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Titans allow to opponents.

The Titans' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).

Duke Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero paces the Blue Devils with 17.0 points per game and 7.9 rebounds, while also putting up 3.1 assists.

Wendell Moore is tops on the Blue Devils at 4.6 assists per contest, while also putting up 5.4 rebounds and 13.5 points.

Mark Williams puts up 10.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 70.7% from the floor (second in the country).

Trevor Keels is averaging 11.8 points, 3.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.

AJ Griffin puts up 10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

CSU Fullerton Players to Watch