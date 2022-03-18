Skip to main content

How to Watch CSU Fullerton vs. Duke: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 12, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) drives to the basket against Virginia Tech Hokies guard Hunter Cattoor (0) during the second half of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament final at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 12, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) drives to the basket against Virginia Tech Hokies guard Hunter Cattoor (0) during the second half of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament final at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 2-seed Duke Blue Devils (28-6) hit the court against the No. 15 seed CSU Fullerton Titans (21-10) on Friday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The contest tips off at 7:10 PM, watch it on CBS.

How to Watch Duke vs. CSU Fullerton

Duke vs CSU Fullerton Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Duke

-18.5

145.5 points

Key Stats for Duke vs. CSU Fullerton

  • The 80.2 points per game the Blue Devils put up are 14.0 more points than the Titans allow (66.2).
  • The Titans put up an average of 70.3 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 67.1 the Blue Devils allow to opponents.
  • The Blue Devils are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Titans allow to opponents.
  • The Titans' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).

Duke Players to Watch

  • Paolo Banchero paces the Blue Devils with 17.0 points per game and 7.9 rebounds, while also putting up 3.1 assists.
  • Wendell Moore is tops on the Blue Devils at 4.6 assists per contest, while also putting up 5.4 rebounds and 13.5 points.
  • Mark Williams puts up 10.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 70.7% from the floor (second in the country).
  • Trevor Keels is averaging 11.8 points, 3.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.
  • AJ Griffin puts up 10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

CSU Fullerton Players to Watch

  • E.J. Anosike is posting team highs in points (16.7 per game) and rebounds (8.4). And he is delivering 1.8 assists, making 51.6% of his shots from the field.
  • Damari Milstead tops the Titans in assists (2.9 per game), and puts up 12.3 points and 3.1 rebounds. He also delivers 1.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Vincent Lee is putting up 7.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, making 53.2% of his shots from the floor.
  • Tray Maddox Jr. gets the Titans 9.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • The Titans receive 6.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Latrell Wrightsell Jr..

How To Watch

March
18
2022

First Round: Cal State Fullerton vs. Duke

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17910499
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Jets

By Matthew Beighle2 minutes ago
USATSI_17884331
NBA

How to Watch Thunder at Heat

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots the ball over Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pacers at Rockets

By Nick Crain2 minutes ago
USATSI_17887564
Lacrosse

How to Watch Colorado at Oregon in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar2 minutes ago
OREGON STATE WRESTLING
College Wrestling

How to Watch NCAA College Wrestling Championships

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
USATSI_17890397
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Fairfield vs. Texas NCAA Women's First Round

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
imago1008252527h (1)
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Instituto vs. Quilmes

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
college soccer
Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

How to Watch Independiente del Valle vs. Orense

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
USATSI_17910186
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers at Nets

By Ben Macaluso32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy