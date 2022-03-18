How to Watch CSU Fullerton vs. Duke: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 2-seed Duke Blue Devils (28-6) hit the court against the No. 15 seed CSU Fullerton Titans (21-10) on Friday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The contest tips off at 7:10 PM, watch it on CBS.
How to Watch Duke vs. CSU Fullerton
- Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Duke
-18.5
145.5 points
Key Stats for Duke vs. CSU Fullerton
- The 80.2 points per game the Blue Devils put up are 14.0 more points than the Titans allow (66.2).
- The Titans put up an average of 70.3 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 67.1 the Blue Devils allow to opponents.
- The Blue Devils are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Titans allow to opponents.
- The Titans' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
Duke Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero paces the Blue Devils with 17.0 points per game and 7.9 rebounds, while also putting up 3.1 assists.
- Wendell Moore is tops on the Blue Devils at 4.6 assists per contest, while also putting up 5.4 rebounds and 13.5 points.
- Mark Williams puts up 10.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 70.7% from the floor (second in the country).
- Trevor Keels is averaging 11.8 points, 3.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.
- AJ Griffin puts up 10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
CSU Fullerton Players to Watch
- E.J. Anosike is posting team highs in points (16.7 per game) and rebounds (8.4). And he is delivering 1.8 assists, making 51.6% of his shots from the field.
- Damari Milstead tops the Titans in assists (2.9 per game), and puts up 12.3 points and 3.1 rebounds. He also delivers 1.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Vincent Lee is putting up 7.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, making 53.2% of his shots from the floor.
- Tray Maddox Jr. gets the Titans 9.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Titans receive 6.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Latrell Wrightsell Jr..
