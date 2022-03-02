CSU Fullerton vs. UC Riverside: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

How to Watch CSU Fullerton vs. UC Riverside: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 1, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42) shoots the ball over UC Riverside Highlanders center Callum McRae (25) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The CSU Fullerton Titans (17-9, 10-3 Big West) aim to build on a nine-game home winning streak when they host the UC Riverside Highlanders (15-10, 8-5 Big West) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch CSU Fullerton vs. UC Riverside

Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Thursday, March 3, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Titan Gym

Titan Gym Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for CSU Fullerton vs. UC Riverside

The Titans put up 8.0 more points per game (70.8) than the Highlanders give up (62.8).

The Highlanders' 66.0 points per game are only 1.1 fewer points than the 67.1 the Titans allow.

The Titans make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Highlanders have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).

The Highlanders' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Titans have given up to their opponents.

CSU Fullerton Players to Watch

The Titans leader in points and rebounds is E.J. Anosike, who scores 16.4 points and grabs 7.8 rebounds per game.

Damari Milstead leads CSU Fullerton in assists, averaging 3.0 per game while also scoring 11.1 points per contest.

Tray Maddox Jr. leads the Titans in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The CSU Fullerton steals leader is Milstead, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Tory San Antonio, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.

UC Riverside Players to Watch

The Highlanders' Zyon Pullin puts up enough points (13.5 per game) and assists (4.0 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.

Callum McRae's stat line of 8.0 rebounds, 11.0 points and 2.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the UC Riverside rebounding leaderboard.

Dominick Pickett is reliable from distance and leads the Highlanders with 1.9 made threes per game.

UC Riverside's leader in steals is Pickett with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is McRae with 0.6 per game.

CSU Fullerton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/13/2022 Hawaii L 72-55 Away 2/17/2022 UCSB W 67-58 Away 2/19/2022 CSU Northridge W 81-73 Away 2/24/2022 UC Irvine W 66-64 Home 2/26/2022 UCSD L 81-76 Away 3/3/2022 UC Riverside - Home 3/5/2022 UC Davis - Home

UC Riverside Schedule