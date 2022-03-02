CSU Fullerton vs. UC Riverside: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch CSU Fullerton vs. UC Riverside: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 1, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42) shoots the ball over UC Riverside Highlanders center Callum McRae (25) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The CSU Fullerton Titans (17-9, 10-3 Big West) aim to build on a nine-game home winning streak when they host the UC Riverside Highlanders (15-10, 8-5 Big West) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch CSU Fullerton vs. UC Riverside

Key Stats for CSU Fullerton vs. UC Riverside

  • The Titans put up 8.0 more points per game (70.8) than the Highlanders give up (62.8).
  • The Highlanders' 66.0 points per game are only 1.1 fewer points than the 67.1 the Titans allow.
  • The Titans make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Highlanders have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).
  • The Highlanders' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Titans have given up to their opponents.

CSU Fullerton Players to Watch

  • The Titans leader in points and rebounds is E.J. Anosike, who scores 16.4 points and grabs 7.8 rebounds per game.
  • Damari Milstead leads CSU Fullerton in assists, averaging 3.0 per game while also scoring 11.1 points per contest.
  • Tray Maddox Jr. leads the Titans in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The CSU Fullerton steals leader is Milstead, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Tory San Antonio, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.

UC Riverside Players to Watch

  • The Highlanders' Zyon Pullin puts up enough points (13.5 per game) and assists (4.0 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
  • Callum McRae's stat line of 8.0 rebounds, 11.0 points and 2.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the UC Riverside rebounding leaderboard.
  • Dominick Pickett is reliable from distance and leads the Highlanders with 1.9 made threes per game.
  • UC Riverside's leader in steals is Pickett with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is McRae with 0.6 per game.

CSU Fullerton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/13/2022

Hawaii

L 72-55

Away

2/17/2022

UCSB

W 67-58

Away

2/19/2022

CSU Northridge

W 81-73

Away

2/24/2022

UC Irvine

W 66-64

Home

2/26/2022

UCSD

L 81-76

Away

3/3/2022

UC Riverside

-

Home

3/5/2022

UC Davis

-

Home

UC Riverside Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

UCSD

L 85-62

Away

2/17/2022

CSU Bakersfield

W 79-69

Home

2/19/2022

Cal Poly

W 78-58

Home

2/24/2022

CSU Northridge

W 79-57

Home

2/26/2022

UCSB

L 97-90

Home

3/3/2022

CSU Fullerton

-

Away

3/5/2022

Long Beach State

-

Away

How To Watch

March
3
2022

UC Riverside at Cal State Fullerton

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)


