    • November 10, 2021
    How to Watch CSU Northridge vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 30, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Corey Kispert (24) shoots the ball against USC Trojans forward Evan Mobley (4) during the second half in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

    The USC Trojans (0-0) take the court against the CSU Northridge Matadors (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch USC vs. CSU Northridge

    USC vs CSU Northridge Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    USC

    -24

    144.5 points

    Key Stats for USC vs. CSU Northridge

    • Last year, the Trojans recorded only 2.8 fewer points per game (74.9) than the Matadors gave up (77.7).
    • The Matadors put up an average of 72.1 points per game last year, 7.0 more points than the 65.1 the Trojans gave up to opponents.
    • The Trojans shot 47.2% from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 46.8% the Matadors allowed to opponents.
    • The Matadors shot 42.3% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 39.0% the Trojans' opponents shot last season.

    USC Players to Watch

    • Evan Mobley averaged 16.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game last season -- both team highs. He also put up 2.4 assists, shooting 57.8% from the floor.
    • Isaiah Mobley put up 9.6 points, 1.6 assists and 7.1 rebounds per contest last year.
    • Tahj Eaddy paced his squad in assists per game (2.8) last season, and also posted 13.6 points and 2.9 rebounds. Defensively, he put up 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Drew Peterson put up 9.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest last year, shooting 42.4% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Isaiah White averaged 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest last year, shooting 49.1% from the field.

    CSU Northridge Players to Watch

    • TJ Starks averaged 21.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game last season.
    • Alex Merkviladze averaged 7.0 boards per game and Darius Brown II dished out 5.3 assists per game.
    • Starks hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Brown averaged 2.0 steals per game, while Fidelis Okereke notched 0.8 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Cal State Northridge at USC

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
