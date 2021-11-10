Publish date:
How to Watch CSU Northridge vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The USC Trojans (0-0) take the court against the CSU Northridge Matadors (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch USC vs. CSU Northridge
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Galen Center
- Live Stream: Pac-12 Networks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
USC
-24
144.5 points
Key Stats for USC vs. CSU Northridge
- Last year, the Trojans recorded only 2.8 fewer points per game (74.9) than the Matadors gave up (77.7).
- The Matadors put up an average of 72.1 points per game last year, 7.0 more points than the 65.1 the Trojans gave up to opponents.
- The Trojans shot 47.2% from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 46.8% the Matadors allowed to opponents.
- The Matadors shot 42.3% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 39.0% the Trojans' opponents shot last season.
USC Players to Watch
- Evan Mobley averaged 16.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game last season -- both team highs. He also put up 2.4 assists, shooting 57.8% from the floor.
- Isaiah Mobley put up 9.6 points, 1.6 assists and 7.1 rebounds per contest last year.
- Tahj Eaddy paced his squad in assists per game (2.8) last season, and also posted 13.6 points and 2.9 rebounds. Defensively, he put up 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Drew Peterson put up 9.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest last year, shooting 42.4% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Isaiah White averaged 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest last year, shooting 49.1% from the field.
CSU Northridge Players to Watch
- TJ Starks averaged 21.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game last season.
- Alex Merkviladze averaged 7.0 boards per game and Darius Brown II dished out 5.3 assists per game.
- Starks hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Brown averaged 2.0 steals per game, while Fidelis Okereke notched 0.8 blocks per contest.
