Dartmouth vs. Boston University: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

The Boston University Terriers (8-3) will attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Dartmouth Big Green (3-4) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Edward Leede Arena. The matchup airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Dartmouth vs. Boston University

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Edward Leede Arena

Key Stats for Dartmouth vs. Boston University

The Terriers record just 3.0 fewer points per game (68.6) than the Big Green allow (71.6).

The Big Green's 72.1 points per game are 9.6 more points than the 62.5 the Terriers allow to opponents.

This season, the Terriers have a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Big Green's opponents have hit.

The Big Green are shooting 43.3% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 42.5% the Terriers' opponents have shot this season.

Boston University Players to Watch

The Terriers leader in points and assists is Javante McCoy, who scores 17.8 points per game to go with 2.4 assists.

Sukhmail Mathon is Boston University's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 8.7 boards in each contest while scoring 12.5 points per game.

McCoy leads the Terriers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

McCoy is Boston University's leader in steals, averaging 0.9 steals per game, while Mathon leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

Dartmouth Players to Watch

Aaryn Rai has averaged 8.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, putting him atop the Big Green leaderboards in those stat categories.

Brendan Barry scores 15.7 points per game, putting him at the top of the Dartmouth scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 4.0 rebounds and adds 1.8 assists per game.

Barry knocks down 4.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Big Green.

Dartmouth's leader in steals is Barry with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Garrison Wade with 1.2 per game.

Boston University Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/24/2021 Florida State L 81-80 Away 11/28/2021 Merrimack W 61-60 Home 12/1/2021 George Washington W 56-54 Away 12/4/2021 Binghamton W 68-63 Home 12/8/2021 UMass-Lowell W 72-62 Home 12/11/2021 Dartmouth - Away 12/18/2021 Marist - Home 1/1/2022 Bucknell - Home 1/4/2022 Navy - Away 1/7/2022 Loyola (MD) - Home 1/10/2022 American - Away

Dartmouth Schedule