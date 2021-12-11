Dartmouth vs. Boston University: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Dartmouth vs. Boston University: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 19, 2017; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Matt Farrell (5) shoots over Dartmouth Big Green guard Brendan Barry (15) in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 19, 2017; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Matt Farrell (5) shoots over Dartmouth Big Green guard Brendan Barry (15) in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boston University Terriers (8-3) will attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Dartmouth Big Green (3-4) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Edward Leede Arena. The matchup airs at 6:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Dartmouth vs. Boston University

    Key Stats for Dartmouth vs. Boston University

    • The Terriers record just 3.0 fewer points per game (68.6) than the Big Green allow (71.6).
    • The Big Green's 72.1 points per game are 9.6 more points than the 62.5 the Terriers allow to opponents.
    • This season, the Terriers have a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Big Green's opponents have hit.
    • The Big Green are shooting 43.3% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 42.5% the Terriers' opponents have shot this season.

    Boston University Players to Watch

    • The Terriers leader in points and assists is Javante McCoy, who scores 17.8 points per game to go with 2.4 assists.
    • Sukhmail Mathon is Boston University's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 8.7 boards in each contest while scoring 12.5 points per game.
    • McCoy leads the Terriers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • McCoy is Boston University's leader in steals, averaging 0.9 steals per game, while Mathon leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

    Dartmouth Players to Watch

    • Aaryn Rai has averaged 8.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, putting him atop the Big Green leaderboards in those stat categories.
    • Brendan Barry scores 15.7 points per game, putting him at the top of the Dartmouth scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 4.0 rebounds and adds 1.8 assists per game.
    • Barry knocks down 4.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Big Green.
    • Dartmouth's leader in steals is Barry with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Garrison Wade with 1.2 per game.

    Boston University Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Florida State

    L 81-80

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Merrimack

    W 61-60

    Home

    12/1/2021

    George Washington

    W 56-54

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Binghamton

    W 68-63

    Home

    12/8/2021

    UMass-Lowell

    W 72-62

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Dartmouth

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Marist

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Bucknell

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Navy

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    Loyola (MD)

    -

    Home

    1/10/2022

    American

    -

    Away

    Dartmouth Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/16/2021

    NVU-Lyndon

    W 114-74

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Bryant

    W 63-61

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Vermont

    L 83-65

    Away

    12/4/2021

    FGCU

    L 78-68

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Quinnipiac

    L 72-69

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Boston University

    -

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Stanford

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Cal

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    CSU Bakersfield

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    New Hampshire

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Cornell

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Boston University at Dartmouth

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    dartmouth basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Boston University at Dartmouth

    25 seconds ago
    stony brook
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Bryant at Stony Brook

    25 seconds ago
    USATSI_16991245
    College Basketball

    How to Watch TCU vs Texas A&M

    25 seconds ago
    minnesota basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Minnesota at Michigan

    25 seconds ago
    Dec 29, 2020; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers forward Trendon Watford (2) dribbles against Texas A&amp;M Aggies guard Quenton Jackson (3) during the first half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Texas A&M vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    25 seconds ago
    Dec 19, 2017; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Matt Farrell (5) shoots over Dartmouth Big Green guard Brendan Barry (15) in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Boston University vs. Dartmouth: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    25 seconds ago
    Dec 29, 2020; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers forward Trendon Watford (2) dribbles against Texas A&amp;M Aggies guard Quenton Jackson (3) during the first half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    TCU vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    25 seconds ago
    Dec 19, 2017; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Matt Farrell (5) shoots over Dartmouth Big Green guard Brendan Barry (15) in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Dartmouth vs. Boston University: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    25 seconds ago
    Dec 7, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) dribbles by Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Keisei Tominaga (30) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Minnesota vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    25 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy