Dartmouth vs. Boston University: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

How to Watch Dartmouth vs. Boston University: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston University Terriers (8-3) will attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Dartmouth Big Green (3-4) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Edward Leede Arena. The matchup airs at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Dartmouth vs. Boston University
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Edward Leede Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Dartmouth vs. Boston University
- The Terriers record just 3.0 fewer points per game (68.6) than the Big Green allow (71.6).
- The Big Green's 72.1 points per game are 9.6 more points than the 62.5 the Terriers allow to opponents.
- This season, the Terriers have a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Big Green's opponents have hit.
- The Big Green are shooting 43.3% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 42.5% the Terriers' opponents have shot this season.
Boston University Players to Watch
- The Terriers leader in points and assists is Javante McCoy, who scores 17.8 points per game to go with 2.4 assists.
- Sukhmail Mathon is Boston University's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 8.7 boards in each contest while scoring 12.5 points per game.
- McCoy leads the Terriers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- McCoy is Boston University's leader in steals, averaging 0.9 steals per game, while Mathon leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.
Dartmouth Players to Watch
- Aaryn Rai has averaged 8.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, putting him atop the Big Green leaderboards in those stat categories.
- Brendan Barry scores 15.7 points per game, putting him at the top of the Dartmouth scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 4.0 rebounds and adds 1.8 assists per game.
- Barry knocks down 4.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Big Green.
- Dartmouth's leader in steals is Barry with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Garrison Wade with 1.2 per game.
Boston University Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Florida State
L 81-80
Away
11/28/2021
Merrimack
W 61-60
Home
12/1/2021
George Washington
W 56-54
Away
12/4/2021
Binghamton
W 68-63
Home
12/8/2021
UMass-Lowell
W 72-62
Home
12/11/2021
Dartmouth
-
Away
12/18/2021
Marist
-
Home
1/1/2022
Bucknell
-
Home
1/4/2022
Navy
-
Away
1/7/2022
Loyola (MD)
-
Home
1/10/2022
American
-
Away
Dartmouth Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/16/2021
NVU-Lyndon
W 114-74
Home
11/28/2021
Bryant
W 63-61
Away
12/1/2021
Vermont
L 83-65
Away
12/4/2021
FGCU
L 78-68
Away
12/8/2021
Quinnipiac
L 72-69
Home
12/11/2021
Boston University
-
Home
12/16/2021
Stanford
-
Away
12/19/2021
Cal
-
Away
12/21/2021
CSU Bakersfield
-
Away
12/29/2021
New Hampshire
-
Home
1/2/2022
Cornell
-
Home