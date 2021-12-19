Skip to main content
    How to Watch Dartmouth at Cal in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Cal goes for its third straight win on Sunday when it hosts a reeling Dartmouth team in men's college basketball.
    Author:

    Cal has had a very up-and-down season to start the year. The Bears started just 2-4, a stretch that included a double-overtime victory against Southern Utah. Since then, though, they have won four of their last five to get over .500 for the first time this year.

    How to Watch Dartmouth at Cal in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

    Live stream the Dartmouth at Cal game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Bears are still needing to prove that they can beat the best teams on their schedule, but they have to be encouraged by the improving play over the last couple of weeks.

    Sunday, they will look to stay hot when they take on a Dartmouth team that has lost five straight games.

    The Big Green is in a slump that they are having trouble getting out of. They have lost five straight, but the last four have either been in overtime or by three points. It has been a painful stretch of games for Dartmouth and one they are desperately needing to snap out from.

    Sunday, they hope is the day when they can finally get back in the win column. They have shown they can beat good teams as they upset Georgetown earlier this year and will look to do it again versus Cal.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Dartmouth at Cal in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17348508
