Dartmouth vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Dartmouth vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 19, 2017; South Bend, IN, USA; Dartmouth Big Green guard Aaryn Rai (21) dribbles as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Matt Farrell (5) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

    The Dartmouth Big Green (3-6) will try to break a five-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the California Golden Bears (6-5) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Haas Pavilion. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Cal vs. Dartmouth

    Cal vs Dartmouth Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Cal

    -12

    124 points

    Key Stats for Cal vs. Dartmouth

    • The 66.2 points per game the Golden Bears record are 6.6 fewer points than the Big Green allow (72.8).
    • The Big Green's 71.7 points per game are 7.6 more points than the 64.1 the Golden Bears allow.
    • The Golden Bears are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 44.3% the Big Green allow to opponents.
    • The Big Green have shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Golden Bears have averaged.

    Cal Players to Watch

    • Andre Kelly paces the Golden Bears with 15.2 points per contest and 9 rebounds, while also putting up 1.1 assists.
    • Jordan Shepherd leads the Golden Bears at 2.6 assists per contest, while also averaging 3.2 rebounds and 14.3 points.
    • Grant Anticevich is averaging 11.5 points, 0.9 assists and 6.7 rebounds per contest.
    • Joel Brown paces the Golden Bears at 2.6 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.5 rebounds and 6 points.
    • Jalen Celestine posts 4.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.

    Dartmouth Players to Watch

    • Brendan Barry paces the Big Green in scoring (15.9 points per game) and assists (1.8), and posts 4.1 rebounds. He also posts 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Aaryn Rai tops the Big Green in rebounding (7.4 per game) and assists (2.4), and produces 11.5 points. He also puts up 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Taurus Samuels gives the Big Green 12.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • The Big Green receive 5.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Garrison Wade.
    • Ryan Cornish is posting 9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, making 46.3% of his shots from the field and 40.6% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Dartmouth at California

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

