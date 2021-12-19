Dartmouth vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Dec 19, 2017; South Bend, IN, USA; Dartmouth Big Green guard Aaryn Rai (21) dribbles as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Matt Farrell (5) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Dartmouth Big Green (3-6) will try to break a five-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the California Golden Bears (6-5) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Haas Pavilion. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Cal vs. Dartmouth

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Sunday, December 19, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Haas Pavilion

Favorite Spread Total Cal -12 124 points

Key Stats for Cal vs. Dartmouth

The 66.2 points per game the Golden Bears record are 6.6 fewer points than the Big Green allow (72.8).

The Big Green's 71.7 points per game are 7.6 more points than the 64.1 the Golden Bears allow.

The Golden Bears are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 44.3% the Big Green allow to opponents.

The Big Green have shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Golden Bears have averaged.

Cal Players to Watch

Andre Kelly paces the Golden Bears with 15.2 points per contest and 9 rebounds, while also putting up 1.1 assists.

Jordan Shepherd leads the Golden Bears at 2.6 assists per contest, while also averaging 3.2 rebounds and 14.3 points.

Grant Anticevich is averaging 11.5 points, 0.9 assists and 6.7 rebounds per contest.

Joel Brown paces the Golden Bears at 2.6 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.5 rebounds and 6 points.

Jalen Celestine posts 4.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Dartmouth Players to Watch