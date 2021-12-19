Dartmouth vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Dartmouth vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dartmouth Big Green (3-6) will try to break a five-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the California Golden Bears (6-5) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Haas Pavilion. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Cal vs. Dartmouth
- Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Haas Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Cal
-12
124 points
Key Stats for Cal vs. Dartmouth
- The 66.2 points per game the Golden Bears record are 6.6 fewer points than the Big Green allow (72.8).
- The Big Green's 71.7 points per game are 7.6 more points than the 64.1 the Golden Bears allow.
- The Golden Bears are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 44.3% the Big Green allow to opponents.
- The Big Green have shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Golden Bears have averaged.
Cal Players to Watch
- Andre Kelly paces the Golden Bears with 15.2 points per contest and 9 rebounds, while also putting up 1.1 assists.
- Jordan Shepherd leads the Golden Bears at 2.6 assists per contest, while also averaging 3.2 rebounds and 14.3 points.
- Grant Anticevich is averaging 11.5 points, 0.9 assists and 6.7 rebounds per contest.
- Joel Brown paces the Golden Bears at 2.6 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.5 rebounds and 6 points.
- Jalen Celestine posts 4.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.
Dartmouth Players to Watch
- Brendan Barry paces the Big Green in scoring (15.9 points per game) and assists (1.8), and posts 4.1 rebounds. He also posts 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Aaryn Rai tops the Big Green in rebounding (7.4 per game) and assists (2.4), and produces 11.5 points. He also puts up 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Taurus Samuels gives the Big Green 12.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Big Green receive 5.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Garrison Wade.
- Ryan Cornish is posting 9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, making 46.3% of his shots from the field and 40.6% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.
How To Watch
December
19
2021
Dartmouth at California
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)