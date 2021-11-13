Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Dartmouth vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 21, 2018; Buffalo, NY, USA; Buffalo Bulls forward Jeenathan Williams (11) drives to the basket during the second half against the Dartmouth Big Green at Alumni Arena. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

    The Georgetown Hoyas (0-0) square off against the Dartmouth Big Green (0-0) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Georgetown vs. Dartmouth

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Capital One Arena
    Georgetown vs Dartmouth Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Georgetown

    -16

    135.5 points

    Key Stats for Georgetown vs. Dartmouth

    • Dartmouth did not participate in any games in 2020-21.

    Georgetown Players to Watch

    • Qudus Wahab put up a team-leading 8.2 rebounds per contest last year. He also averaged 12.7 points and 0.2 assists, shooting 59.1% from the floor.
    • Jamorko Pickett put up 12.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last year. At the other end, he averaged 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.
    • Chudier Bile averaged 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game last season, shooting 40.7% from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Dante Harris put up 8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he averaged 1.2 steals and 0 blocks.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Dartmouth at Georgetown

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
