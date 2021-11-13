Publish date:
How to Watch Dartmouth vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Georgetown Hoyas (0-0) square off against the Dartmouth Big Green (0-0) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Georgetown vs. Dartmouth
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Georgetown
-16
135.5 points
Key Stats for Georgetown vs. Dartmouth
- Dartmouth did not participate in any games in 2020-21.
Georgetown Players to Watch
- Qudus Wahab put up a team-leading 8.2 rebounds per contest last year. He also averaged 12.7 points and 0.2 assists, shooting 59.1% from the floor.
- Jamorko Pickett put up 12.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last year. At the other end, he averaged 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.
- Chudier Bile averaged 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game last season, shooting 40.7% from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Dante Harris put up 8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he averaged 1.2 steals and 0 blocks.
