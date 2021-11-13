Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Dartmouth Big Green at Georgetown Hoyas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Georgetown finally opens its college basketball season when it hosts Dartmouth on Saturday afternoon.
    Georgetown has had to wait a while to get its season underway, but the Hoyas finally get on the court Saturday afternoon against Dartmouth.

    How to Watch Dartmouth at Georgetown Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 13, 2021

    Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 2

    Live stream the Dartmouth at Georgetown game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Hoyas are one of the last teams to play their first game this year and will look to start it off with a win against a Dartmouth team coming off a blowout loss to Boston College on Tuesday.

    The Big Green struggled offensively in the first half and could never recover. They scored just 19 points in the first and trailed by 23 at the break. They played much better in the second half, as they outscored the Eagles 38-31. But the halftime deficit was just too much to overcome.

    They will have to play much better to start the game against Georgetown if they want to pull off the upset.

    The Hoyas are looking to build on their great run to end last season in which they ran through the Big East tournament to pick up a surprise NCAA Tournament bid. 

    Patrick Ewing did a great job in guiding the Hoyas during that run, but he will need to continue that into this year if he wants to keep his seat from getting hot.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Dartmouth Big Green at Georgetown Hoyas

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17127947
    College Basketball

