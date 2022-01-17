How to Watch Dartmouth vs. Harvard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Ivy League opponents meet when the Harvard Crimson (9-5, 1-1 Ivy League) visit the Dartmouth Big Green (4-10, 1-2 Ivy League) at Lavietes Pavilion, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 17, 2022.
- Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Lavietes Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Dartmouth vs. Harvard
- The 76.9 points per game the Crimson average are 6.9 more points than the Big Green allow (70).
- The Big Green's 68.1 points per game are only two fewer points than the 70.1 the Crimson allow to opponents.
- This season, the Crimson have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Big Green's opponents have hit.
Harvard Players to Watch
- The Crimson leader in points and assists is Noah Kirkwood, who puts up 16.6 points per game along with 3.2 assists.
- Harvard's best rebounder is Chris Ledlum, who averages 9.3 boards per game in addition to his 15.8 PPG average.
- Luka Sakota leads the Crimson in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of two shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Kirkwood and Idan Tretout lead Harvard on the defensive end, with Kirkwood leading the team in steals averaging 2.2 per game and Tretout in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.
Dartmouth Players to Watch
- Aaryn Rai leads the Big Green in rebounds and assists with 6.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
- Dartmouth's Brendan Barry averages 14.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Barry is reliable from deep and leads the Big Green with 3.6 made threes per game.
- Dartmouth's leader in steals is Barry (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Garrison Wade (0.6 per game).
Harvard Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/6/2021
Babson
W 74-64
Home
12/19/2021
Holy Cross
W 62-54
Home
12/21/2021
Howard
W 77-69
Home
1/7/2022
Brown
L 84-73
Home
1/15/2022
Columbia
W 91-82
Away
1/17/2022
Dartmouth
-
Away
1/22/2022
Cornell
-
Away
1/28/2022
Pennsylvania
-
Home
2/4/2022
Brown
-
Away
2/5/2022
Yale
-
Away
2/9/2022
Yale
-
Home
Dartmouth Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/19/2021
Cal
L 61-55
Away
12/21/2021
CSU Bakersfield
L 61-57
Away
1/2/2022
Cornell
L 79-71
Away
1/8/2022
Brown
W 58-46
Home
1/15/2022
Pennsylvania
L 78-68
Away
1/17/2022
Harvard
-
Home
1/22/2022
Princeton
-
Home
1/29/2022
Columbia
-
Away
2/4/2022
Yale
-
Away
2/5/2022
Brown
-
Away
2/12/2022
Princeton
-
Away
