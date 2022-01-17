Skip to main content

How to Watch Dartmouth vs. Harvard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 2, 2019; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Nassir Little (5) reacts after drawing an offensive foul from Harvard Crimson guard Noah Kirkwood (10) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels won 77-57. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 2, 2019; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Nassir Little (5) reacts after drawing an offensive foul from Harvard Crimson guard Noah Kirkwood (10) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels won 77-57. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Ivy League opponents meet when the Harvard Crimson (9-5, 1-1 Ivy League) visit the Dartmouth Big Green (4-10, 1-2 Ivy League) at Lavietes Pavilion, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 17, 2022.

How to Watch Dartmouth vs. Harvard

Key Stats for Dartmouth vs. Harvard

  • The 76.9 points per game the Crimson average are 6.9 more points than the Big Green allow (70).
  • The Big Green's 68.1 points per game are only two fewer points than the 70.1 the Crimson allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Crimson have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Big Green's opponents have hit.

Harvard Players to Watch

  • The Crimson leader in points and assists is Noah Kirkwood, who puts up 16.6 points per game along with 3.2 assists.
  • Harvard's best rebounder is Chris Ledlum, who averages 9.3 boards per game in addition to his 15.8 PPG average.
  • Luka Sakota leads the Crimson in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of two shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Kirkwood and Idan Tretout lead Harvard on the defensive end, with Kirkwood leading the team in steals averaging 2.2 per game and Tretout in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

Dartmouth Players to Watch

  • Aaryn Rai leads the Big Green in rebounds and assists with 6.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
  • Dartmouth's Brendan Barry averages 14.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
  • Barry is reliable from deep and leads the Big Green with 3.6 made threes per game.
  • Dartmouth's leader in steals is Barry (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Garrison Wade (0.6 per game).

Harvard Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/6/2021

Babson

W 74-64

Home

12/19/2021

Holy Cross

W 62-54

Home

12/21/2021

Howard

W 77-69

Home

1/7/2022

Brown

L 84-73

Home

1/15/2022

Columbia

W 91-82

Away

1/17/2022

Dartmouth

-

Away

1/22/2022

Cornell

-

Away

1/28/2022

Pennsylvania

-

Home

2/4/2022

Brown

-

Away

2/5/2022

Yale

-

Away

2/9/2022

Yale

-

Home

Dartmouth Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/19/2021

Cal

L 61-55

Away

12/21/2021

CSU Bakersfield

L 61-57

Away

1/2/2022

Cornell

L 79-71

Away

1/8/2022

Brown

W 58-46

Home

1/15/2022

Pennsylvania

L 78-68

Away

1/17/2022

Harvard

-

Home

1/22/2022

Princeton

-

Home

1/29/2022

Columbia

-

Away

2/4/2022

Yale

-

Away

2/5/2022

Brown

-

Away

2/12/2022

Princeton

-

Away

How To Watch

January
17
2022

Harvard at Dartmouth

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) dribbles the ball while defended by Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) during the first half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch UNLV at San Jose State

8 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Jordan Schakel (20) dribbles the ball while defended by Nevada Wolf Pack guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) during the second half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wyoming vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

8 minutes ago
Nov 15, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans guard Omari Moore (10) shoots the ball from the free throw line during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Jose State vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

8 minutes ago
Nov 15, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans guard Omari Moore (10) shoots the ball from the free throw line during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UNLV vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

8 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Jordan Schakel (20) dribbles the ball while defended by Nevada Wolf Pack guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) during the second half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Nevada vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

8 minutes ago
Jan 13, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Joel Farabee (86) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with right wing Cam Atkinson (89) during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

38 minutes ago
Jan 13, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) celebrates after scoring a goal against New Jersey Devils during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

38 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dribbles the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) defends during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Suns vs. Spurs

38 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket as Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Thunder vs. Mavericks

38 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy