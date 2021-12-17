Skip to main content
    How to Watch Dartmouth at Stanford in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dartmouth looks to snap its four-game losing streak Thursday when it travels to Stanford to take on the Cardinal in this men's college basketball matchup.
    Author:

    The Dartmouth men's basketball team started the season with wins in three of its first four games. The Big Green even had a big upset win against Georgetown. Since then, though, they have dropped four straight and are now just 3–5 on the season.

    How to Watch Dartmouth at Stanford in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

    Live stream the Darmouth at Stanford game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    It has been a heartbreaking stretch for Dartmouth as it has lost the last two games by just three points and lost to Florida Gulf Coast in overtime in the game before that.

    On Thursday, Dartmouth is looking to get back in the win column when it takes on a Stanford team that is coming off a last-second win against Oregon.

    Jaiden Delaire hit a three-pointer as time expired to give the Cardinal a 72–69 win over the Ducks on Sunday.

    The win improved their record to 5–3 on the season and kept them from losing back-to-back games for the first time this season.

    Stanford has had an up-and-down season, but it hopes the last-second win against Oregon can get it back on track. On Thursday, the Cardinal go for their second straight win and look to avoid an upset against Dartmouth.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    16
    2021

    Dartmouth at Stanford in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

