Dartmouth vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    December 17, 2021
    How to Watch Dartmouth vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

    The Stanford Cardinal (5-3) will look to continue a five-game home win streak when they host the Dartmouth Big Green (3-5) on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Maples Pavilion. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Stanford vs. Dartmouth

    • Game Day: Thursday, December 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Maples Pavilion
    Stanford vs Dartmouth Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Stanford

    -14

    131.5 points

    Key Stats for Stanford vs. Dartmouth

    • The 69.9 points per game the Cardinal put up are the same as the Big Green give up.
    • The Big Green put up an average of 70.9 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 70.0 the Cardinal give up to opponents.
    • The Cardinal are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Big Green allow to opponents.
    • The Big Green have shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points less than the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Cardinal have averaged.

    Stanford Players to Watch

    • Ingram Harrison leads his squad in points (12.5), rebounds (6.9) and assists (3.6) per game, shooting 42.5% from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Jaiden Delaire is posting 11.4 points, 1.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.
    • Spencer Jones is averaging 7.3 points, 1.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.
    • Michael O'Connell posts 7.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 37.7% from the floor.
    • Maxime Raynaud posts 6.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

    Dartmouth Players to Watch

    • Aaryn Rai is No. 1 on the Big Green in rebounding (8.0 per game) and assists (2.7), and posts 12.6 points. He also posts 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Brendan Barry is the Big Green's top scorer (15.3 points per game), and he puts up 1.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds.
    • The Big Green get 11.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Taurus Samuels.
    • The Big Green get 4.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Garrison Wade.
    • The Big Green receive 8.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Ryan Cornish.

