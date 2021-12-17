Dartmouth vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Stanford Cardinal (5-3) will look to continue a five-game home win streak when they host the Dartmouth Big Green (3-5) on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Maples Pavilion. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Stanford vs. Dartmouth

Game Day: Thursday, December 16, 2021

Thursday, December 16, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Maples Pavilion

Favorite Spread Total Stanford -14 131.5 points

Key Stats for Stanford vs. Dartmouth

The 69.9 points per game the Cardinal put up are the same as the Big Green give up.

The Big Green put up an average of 70.9 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 70.0 the Cardinal give up to opponents.

The Cardinal are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Big Green allow to opponents.

The Big Green have shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points less than the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Cardinal have averaged.

Stanford Players to Watch

Ingram Harrison leads his squad in points (12.5), rebounds (6.9) and assists (3.6) per game, shooting 42.5% from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jaiden Delaire is posting 11.4 points, 1.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Spencer Jones is averaging 7.3 points, 1.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.

Michael O'Connell posts 7.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 37.7% from the floor.

Maxime Raynaud posts 6.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Dartmouth Players to Watch