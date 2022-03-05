How to Watch Davidson at Dayton in Men's College Basketball

Davidson looks to clinch the regular-season A-10 title on Saturday when it travels to Dayton to take on the Flyers

Davidson is one win away from winning the regular-season A-10 crown and just needs to take down Dayton to do it.

How to Watch Davidson at Dayton in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

The Wildcats have won five games in a row since being upset by Rhode Island on February 12th to put them in this position.

They have regrouped and have been playing good basketball over the last couple of weeks and Saturday they will look to stay hot when they take on a Dayton team that they have yet to play this year.

Dayton will look to pull off the upset and keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

The Flyers suffered a damaging loss to La Salle last Saturday, but were able to bounce back with a big win at Richmond on Tuesday.

They are still on the wrong side of the tournament bubble, but getting a win against first-place Davidson would be a huge resume builder.

Dayton has big wins this year but also has too many bad losses and needs to finish off win a win and a good showing in the A-10 Tournament if it want to make the Big Dance.

