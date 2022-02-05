How to Watch Davidson at George Washington in Men's College Basketball

Davidson looks to stay in first place in the A-10 on Saturday when it travels to George Washington

Davidson saw its 15 game winning streak come to an end a week and a half ago against VCU, but it has bounced back with wins against La Salle and St. Bonaventure.

How to Watch Davidson at George Washington in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

The back-to-back wins have the team at 8-1 in the A-10 and a game up on Dayton in the conference standings.

The Wildcats have been on a roll and didn't let a slipup against VCU slow them down. Saturday they hit the road again looking to avoid a letdown against a George Washington team who has won two straight.

The Colonials are playing their best basketball of the year as they have won two in a row and three of their last four.

The two-game winning streak is tied for their longest of the year and Saturday they will look to finally get that third straight.

George Washington may be playing better, but it will still have to play its best game of the year if the Colonials want to pull off the biggest upset of the year in the A-10 and knock off Davidson.

