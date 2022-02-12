Skip to main content

How to Watch Davidson at Rhode Island in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Davidson puts its four-game winning streak on the line on Saturday afternoon when it visits Rhode Island

Davidson's string of close calls continued on Wednesday when the Wildcats needed overtime to beat Saint Joseph's. It was their eighth straight win by 10 or fewer points.

The Wildcats continue to find ways to win these games, though, as they have won 19 of their last 20.

Despite the close calls, Davidson is 10-1 in the A-10 and in first place, a game up on Saint Louis.

Saturday the Wildcats will look to get yet another win against a Rhode Island team they beat 72-68 earlier this year.

The Rams won three straight after that close loss, but have since lost six in a row.

The freefall has dropped them to 3-7 in the A-10 and 12-10 overall. The Rams have seen their prospects of getting an at-large bid completely disappear and now they are fighting to get ready for the conference tournament in March.

First, the Rams will look to finally get back in the win column as they go for a big upset of Davidson on Saturday.

