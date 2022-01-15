How to Watch Davidson at Richmond

Davidson goes for its 13th straight win in college basketball on Friday night when it travels to Richmond.

The Wildcats have been red-hot since starting the year just 1-2 and a two-game pause and the start of conference play hasn't slowed them down.

Davidson has come out of the mini-break with three straight conference wins against Saint Joseph's, Rhode Island and UMass. Those wins have put the Wildcats at the top of the A-10 and looking like the favorite to win the title.

Friday, they will look to avoid a letdown when they play a Richmond team that has had its last two games postponed

The Spiders got their first A-10 win against UMass in its last game, but that was over a week ago. The win got them to 1-2 after it lost its first two games against Saint Joseph's and Saint Louis.

Friday will be tough for them to get that second win, but they hope that playing at home will give them a slight advantage.

