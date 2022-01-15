Skip to main content

How to Watch Davidson at Richmond in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Davidson goes for its 13th straight win in college basketball on Friday night when it travels to Richmond.

Davidson plays the first of three straight road games on Friday night looking to extend its 12-game winning streak.

How to Watch Davidson at Richmond in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live stream the Davidson at Richmond game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats have been red-hot since starting the year just 1-2 and a two-game pause and the start of conference play hasn't slowed them down.

Davidson has come out of the mini-break with three straight conference wins against Saint Joseph's, Rhode Island and UMass. Those wins have put the Wildcats at the top of the A-10 and looking like the favorite to win the title.

Friday, they will look to avoid a letdown when they play a Richmond team that has had its last two games postponed

The Spiders got their first A-10 win against UMass in its last game, but that was over a week ago. The win got them to 1-2 after it lost its first two games against Saint Joseph's and Saint Louis.

Friday will be tough for them to get that second win, but they hope that playing at home will give them a slight advantage.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
14
2022

Davidson at Richmond in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
