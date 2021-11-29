Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; VCU Rams guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) shoots the ball as Davidson Wildcats forward Hyunjung Lee (1) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Davidson Wildcats (4-2) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Charlotte 49ers (3-2) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Dale F. Halton Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Charlotte vs. Davidson

Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Arena: Dale F. Halton Arena

Dale F. Halton Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Charlotte vs. Davidson

The 70.4 points per game the 49ers put up are just 2.4 more points than the Wildcats give up (68).

The Wildcats score an average of 75.5 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 72.2 the 49ers give up.

This season, the 49ers have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have hit.

The Wildcats are shooting 48.4% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 48.2% the 49ers' opponents have shot this season.

Charlotte Players to Watch

Clyde Trapp is tops on his team in rebounds per game (6.8), and also posts 12.2 points and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Aly Khalifa is putting up 7.8 points, 3.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.

Austin Butler averages 11.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the floor.

Robert Braswell is posting 8.2 points, 0.6 assists and 0.8 rebounds per contest.

Davidson Players to Watch