How to Watch Davidson vs. Charlotte: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Davidson Wildcats (4-2) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Charlotte 49ers (3-2) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Dale F. Halton Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Charlotte vs. Davidson
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Arena: Dale F. Halton Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Charlotte vs. Davidson
- The 70.4 points per game the 49ers put up are just 2.4 more points than the Wildcats give up (68).
- The Wildcats score an average of 75.5 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 72.2 the 49ers give up.
- This season, the 49ers have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have hit.
- The Wildcats are shooting 48.4% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 48.2% the 49ers' opponents have shot this season.
Charlotte Players to Watch
- Clyde Trapp is tops on his team in rebounds per game (6.8), and also posts 12.2 points and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Aly Khalifa is putting up 7.8 points, 3.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.
- Austin Butler averages 11.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the floor.
- Robert Braswell is posting 8.2 points, 0.6 assists and 0.8 rebounds per contest.
Davidson Players to Watch
- Hyunjung Lee is the Wildcats' top scorer (16.7 points per game), and he produces 2.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds.
- Luka Brajkovic is the Wildcats' top rebounder (7 per game), and he produces 13.5 points and 2.7 assists.
- The Wildcats get 10.7 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Sam Mennenga.
- The Wildcats receive 11.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Mike Jones.
- Foster Loyer is No. 1 on the Wildcats in assists (2.8 per game), and averages 12.3 points and 1.8 rebounds. He also averages 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.
