    • November 29, 2021
    How to Watch Davidson vs. Charlotte: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; VCU Rams guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) shoots the ball as Davidson Wildcats forward Hyunjung Lee (1) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Davidson Wildcats (4-2) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Charlotte 49ers (3-2) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Dale F. Halton Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Charlotte vs. Davidson

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: fubo Sports Network
    • Arena: Dale F. Halton Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Charlotte vs. Davidson

    • The 70.4 points per game the 49ers put up are just 2.4 more points than the Wildcats give up (68).
    • The Wildcats score an average of 75.5 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 72.2 the 49ers give up.
    • This season, the 49ers have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have hit.
    • The Wildcats are shooting 48.4% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 48.2% the 49ers' opponents have shot this season.

    Charlotte Players to Watch

    • Clyde Trapp is tops on his team in rebounds per game (6.8), and also posts 12.2 points and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Aly Khalifa is putting up 7.8 points, 3.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.
    • Austin Butler averages 11.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the floor.
    • Robert Braswell is posting 8.2 points, 0.6 assists and 0.8 rebounds per contest.

    Davidson Players to Watch

    • Hyunjung Lee is the Wildcats' top scorer (16.7 points per game), and he produces 2.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds.
    • Luka Brajkovic is the Wildcats' top rebounder (7 per game), and he produces 13.5 points and 2.7 assists.
    • The Wildcats get 10.7 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Sam Mennenga.
    • The Wildcats receive 11.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Mike Jones.
    • Foster Loyer is No. 1 on the Wildcats in assists (2.8 per game), and averages 12.3 points and 1.8 rebounds. He also averages 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    Davidson at Charlotte

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

