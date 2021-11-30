Davidson goes for its fourth straight win Tuesday night when the Wildcats travel to Charlotte to take on the 49ers.

The Davidson men's basketball team struggled early in the year as the Wildcats went just 1–2 in their first three but have bounced back nicely as they have won three straight. The winning streak now has the Wildcats 4–2 on the year as they head to Charlotte Tuesday night.

How to Watch Davidson at Charlotte in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 30, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

Charlotte will look to put an end to the Wildcats winning streak and, in turn, snap its own two-game losing streak.

The 49ers won their first three games of the year but have struggled in their last two against Toledo and Drexel. Against the Rockets they couldn't stop them as they lost 98–86. They played better defense against the Dragons but still came up short 67–55 in their second loss of the year.

OTuesday, they will look to get back on track against a Davidson team that is coming in with a lot of confidence.

Davidson comes in as favorites to win this game, but the 49ers are desperate to get back in the win column which should make this a very entertaining game.

