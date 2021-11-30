Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Davidson at Charlotte in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Davidson goes for its fourth straight win Tuesday night when the Wildcats travel to Charlotte to take on the 49ers.
    Author:

    The Davidson men's basketball team struggled early in the year as the Wildcats went just 1–2 in their first three but have bounced back nicely as they have won three straight. The winning streak now has the Wildcats 4–2 on the year as they head to Charlotte Tuesday night.

    How to Watch Davidson at Charlotte in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: fuboTV HLS 6

    Live stream the Davidson at Charlotte game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Charlotte will look to put an end to the Wildcats winning streak and, in turn, snap its own two-game losing streak.

    The 49ers won their first three games of the year but have struggled in their last two against Toledo and Drexel. Against the Rockets they couldn't stop them as they lost 98–86. They played better defense against the Dragons but still came up short 67–55 in their second loss of the year.

    OTuesday, they will look to get back on track against a Davidson team that is coming in with a lot of confidence.

    Davidson comes in as favorites to win this game, but the 49ers are desperate to get back in the win column which should make this a very entertaining game.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    30
    2021

    Davidson at Charlotte in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: fuboTV HLS 6
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 17, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) celebrates a charge call in the second half against the St. John's Red Storm at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Indiana at Syracuse

    6 minutes ago
    uconn men basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Maryland-Eastern Shore at UConn

    6 minutes ago
    Washington Capitals
    NHL

    How to Watch Capitals at Panthers

    6 minutes ago
    georgetown
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Longwood at Georgetown

    6 minutes ago
    Tennessee Volunteers
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Presbyterian at Tennessee

    6 minutes ago
    Mar 5, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Davidson Wildcats guard Kellan Grady (31) is fouled while shooting the ball by George Mason Patriots guard Javon Greene (23) in the second half of a quarterfinal in the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Robins Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Davidson at Charlotte

    6 minutes ago
    Detroit Red Wings
    NHL

    How to Watch Red Wings at Bruins

    6 minutes ago
    Feb 16, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Brady Rudrud (10) drives to the basket against Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) in the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Minnesota at Pittsburgh

    6 minutes ago
    Mar 30, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and forward Corey Kispert (24) during the second half in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Utah vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    11 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy