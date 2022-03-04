Skip to main content

How to Watch Davidson vs. Dayton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; VCU Rams guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) shoots the ball as Davidson Wildcats forward Hyunjung Lee (1) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Davidson Wildcats (25-4, 15-2 A-10) aim to extend a five-game win streak when they visit the Dayton Flyers (21-9, 13-4 A-10) at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at UD Arena.

How to Watch Dayton vs. Davidson

Key Stats for Dayton vs. Davidson

  • The Flyers put up just 3.2 more points per game (68.7) than the Wildcats allow (65.5).
  • The Wildcats score an average of 75.8 points per game, 15.7 more points than the 60.1 the Flyers give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Flyers have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.9% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Wildcats have shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points greater than the 41% shooting opponents of the Flyers have averaged.

Dayton Players to Watch

  • Daron Holmes puts up a team-best 11.5 points per contest. He is also posting 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists, shooting 63.6% from the field.
  • Malachi Smith leads his team in assists per contest (5.4), and also puts up 9.1 points and 4.1 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Toumani Camara is tops on the Flyers at 6.5 rebounds per game, while also posting 1.8 assists and 10.8 points.
  • Kobe Elvis puts up 8.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 46.9% from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
  • R.J. Blakney is averaging 6.3 points, 0.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Davidson Players to Watch

  • Luka Brajkovic is the Wildcats' top rebounder (7.4 per game), and he posts 14.9 points and 2.5 assists.
  • Hyunjung Lee is putting up team highs in points (16.5 per game) and assists (1.9). And he is delivering 6 rebounds, making 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 2.4 treys per contest.
  • The Wildcats get 12 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Mike Jones.
  • The Wildcats receive 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Sam Mennenga.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Davidson at Dayton

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
