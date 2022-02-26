Skip to main content

How to Watch Davidson vs. Fordham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Davidson Wildcats forward Luka Brajkovic (35) shoots the ball as VCU Rams forward Vince Williams Jr. (10) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Davidson Wildcats forward Luka Brajkovic (35) shoots the ball as VCU Rams forward Vince Williams Jr. (10) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Davidson Wildcats (23-4, 13-2 A-10) will try to build on a four-game home winning streak when they square off against the Fordham Rams (13-13, 6-8 A-10) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at John M. Belk Arena. The game airs at 2:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Davidson vs. Fordham

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • TV: USA Network
  • Arena: John M. Belk Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Davidson vs. Fordham

  • The Wildcats put up 76.3 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 66.5 the Rams give up.
  • The Rams' 66.6 points per game are only 0.2 more points than the 66.4 the Wildcats allow.
  • The Wildcats are shooting 48.7% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Rams allow to opponents.
  • The Rams have shot at a 39.9% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points fewer than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Davidson Players to Watch

  • The Wildcats scoring leader is Hyunjung Lee, who averages 16.7 per contest to go with 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
  • Davidson's leading rebounder is Luka Brajkovic averaging 7.3 boards per game and its best passer is Foster Loyer and his 3.5 assists per game.
  • Loyer leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Mike Jones and Brajkovic lead Davidson on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Brajkovic in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Fordham Players to Watch

  • Darius Quisenberry puts up 17.4 points per game to be the top scorer for the Rams.
  • Chuba Ohams has a stat line of 11.4 rebounds, 14.0 points and 1.6 assists per game for Fordham to take the top rebound spot on the team. Antrell Charlton has the top spot for assists with 3.3 per game, adding 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per outing.
  • Quisenberry is dependable from distance and leads the Rams with 2.5 made threes per game.
  • Charlton (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Fordham while Ohams (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Davidson Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/9/2022

Saint Joseph's (PA)

W 73-67

Home

2/12/2022

Rhode Island

L 72-65

Away

2/14/2022

Duquesne

W 72-61

Home

2/19/2022

Saint Louis

W 79-58

Home

2/23/2022

Duquesne

W 74-50

Away

2/26/2022

Fordham

-

Home

3/2/2022

George Mason

-

Home

3/5/2022

Dayton

-

Away

Fordham Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

Saint Bonaventure

L 76-51

Away

2/12/2022

Duquesne

W 65-54

Away

2/15/2022

VCU

L 66-61

Home

2/20/2022

George Mason

W 50-47

Home

2/23/2022

La Salle

W 60-54

Home

2/26/2022

Davidson

-

Away

2/28/2022

UMass

-

Home

3/2/2022

UMass

-

Away

3/5/2022

George Washington

-

Home

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Fordham at Davidson

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) celebrates after a 7-3 victory against the Arizona Coyotes at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh Penguins

By Steve Benko
1 minute ago
Feb 17, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates his goal during an overtime shootout against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) makes a save Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) on a breakaway as Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang (58) defends during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Carolina won 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Soccer

Paris Saint-Germain vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Jeff Sluman
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch Cologuard Classic, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
Feb 14, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) reacts following a win against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Miami in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
clemson
College Basketball

How to Watch Clemson at Boston College in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Clemson sophomore forward PJ Hall(24) shoots near Duke University center Mark Williams (15) during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum Thursday, February 10, 2022. Ncaa Basketball Duke At Clemson
College Basketball

Boston College vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Clemson sophomore forward PJ Hall(24) shoots near Duke University center Mark Williams (15) during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum Thursday, February 10, 2022. Ncaa Basketball Duke At Clemson
College Basketball

Clemson vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy