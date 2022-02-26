Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Davidson Wildcats forward Luka Brajkovic (35) shoots the ball as VCU Rams forward Vince Williams Jr. (10) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Davidson Wildcats (23-4, 13-2 A-10) will try to build on a four-game home winning streak when they square off against the Fordham Rams (13-13, 6-8 A-10) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at John M. Belk Arena. The game airs at 2:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Davidson vs. Fordham

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Arena: John M. Belk Arena

Key Stats for Davidson vs. Fordham

The Wildcats put up 76.3 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 66.5 the Rams give up.

The Rams' 66.6 points per game are only 0.2 more points than the 66.4 the Wildcats allow.

The Wildcats are shooting 48.7% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Rams allow to opponents.

The Rams have shot at a 39.9% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points fewer than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Davidson Players to Watch

The Wildcats scoring leader is Hyunjung Lee, who averages 16.7 per contest to go with 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

Davidson's leading rebounder is Luka Brajkovic averaging 7.3 boards per game and its best passer is Foster Loyer and his 3.5 assists per game.

Loyer leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Mike Jones and Brajkovic lead Davidson on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Brajkovic in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Fordham Players to Watch

Darius Quisenberry puts up 17.4 points per game to be the top scorer for the Rams.

Chuba Ohams has a stat line of 11.4 rebounds, 14.0 points and 1.6 assists per game for Fordham to take the top rebound spot on the team. Antrell Charlton has the top spot for assists with 3.3 per game, adding 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per outing.

Quisenberry is dependable from distance and leads the Rams with 2.5 made threes per game.

Charlton (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Fordham while Ohams (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Davidson Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/9/2022 Saint Joseph's (PA) W 73-67 Home 2/12/2022 Rhode Island L 72-65 Away 2/14/2022 Duquesne W 72-61 Home 2/19/2022 Saint Louis W 79-58 Home 2/23/2022 Duquesne W 74-50 Away 2/26/2022 Fordham - Home 3/2/2022 George Mason - Home 3/5/2022 Dayton - Away

Fordham Schedule