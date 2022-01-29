Skip to main content

How to Watch Davidson vs. La Salle: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 3, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Saint Joseph's Hawks guard Ryan Daly (1) shoots the ball over La Salle Explorers guard Jack Clark (5) in the second half in the first round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The La Salle Explorers (6-11, 1-6 A-10) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the No. 25 Davidson Wildcats (16-3, 6-1 A-10) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at John M. Belk Arena.

How to Watch Davidson vs. La Salle

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: USA Network
  • Arena: John M. Belk Arena
  Arena: John M. Belk Arena

Key Stats for Davidson vs. La Salle

  • The 76.8 points per game the Wildcats average are 5.7 more points than the Explorers allow (71.1).
  • The Explorers score an average of 68.5 points per game, only 1.9 more points than the 66.6 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
  • The Wildcats make 49.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than the Explorers have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).

Davidson Players to Watch

  • The Wildcats scoring leader is Hyunjung Lee, who averages 16 per contest to go with 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
  • Luka Brajkovic leads Davidson in rebounding, averaging 7.1 per game, while Foster Loyer leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.3 in each contest.
  • Loyer makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wildcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
  • Mike Jones and Brajkovic lead Davidson on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Brajkovic in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

La Salle Players to Watch

  • Clifton Moore records 12.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for the Explorers, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • Anwar Gill dishes out more assists than any other La Salle teammate with 3.5 per game. He also averages 5.3 points and pulls down 3.1 rebounds per game.
  • Josh Nickelberry is reliable from three-point range and leads the Explorers with 2.2 made threes per game.
  • Gill (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for La Salle while Moore (2.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Davidson Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/11/2022

UMass

W 77-67

Home

1/14/2022

Richmond

W 87-84

Away

1/18/2022

VCU

W 63-61

Away

1/22/2022

Fordham

W 69-66

Away

1/26/2022

VCU

L 70-68

Home

1/29/2022

La Salle

-

Home

2/1/2022

Saint Bonaventure

-

Away

2/5/2022

George Washington

-

Away

2/9/2022

Saint Joseph's (PA)

-

Home

2/12/2022

Rhode Island

-

Away

2/19/2022

Saint Louis

-

Home

La Salle Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/11/2022

Saint Bonaventure

L 80-76

Home

1/17/2022

Saint Joseph's (PA)

W 75-64

Away

1/19/2022

Rhode Island

L 56-54

Away

1/22/2022

Richmond

L 64-56

Home

1/26/2022

UMass

L 77-71

Home

1/29/2022

Davidson

-

Away

2/2/2022

George Washington

-

Away

2/5/2022

George Mason

-

Home

2/8/2022

Saint Louis

-

Home

2/12/2022

Richmond

-

Away

2/15/2022

Saint Louis

-

Away

How To Watch

January
29
2022

La Salle at Davidson

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
