The La Salle Explorers (6-11, 1-6 A-10) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the No. 25 Davidson Wildcats (16-3, 6-1 A-10) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at John M. Belk Arena.
How to Watch Davidson vs. La Salle
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Arena: John M. Belk Arena
Key Stats for Davidson vs. La Salle
- The 76.8 points per game the Wildcats average are 5.7 more points than the Explorers allow (71.1).
- The Explorers score an average of 68.5 points per game, only 1.9 more points than the 66.6 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
- The Wildcats make 49.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than the Explorers have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
Davidson Players to Watch
- The Wildcats scoring leader is Hyunjung Lee, who averages 16 per contest to go with 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
- Luka Brajkovic leads Davidson in rebounding, averaging 7.1 per game, while Foster Loyer leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.3 in each contest.
- Loyer makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wildcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
- Mike Jones and Brajkovic lead Davidson on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Brajkovic in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.
La Salle Players to Watch
- Clifton Moore records 12.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for the Explorers, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Anwar Gill dishes out more assists than any other La Salle teammate with 3.5 per game. He also averages 5.3 points and pulls down 3.1 rebounds per game.
- Josh Nickelberry is reliable from three-point range and leads the Explorers with 2.2 made threes per game.
- Gill (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for La Salle while Moore (2.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Davidson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/11/2022
UMass
W 77-67
Home
1/14/2022
Richmond
W 87-84
Away
1/18/2022
VCU
W 63-61
Away
1/22/2022
Fordham
W 69-66
Away
1/26/2022
VCU
L 70-68
Home
1/29/2022
La Salle
-
Home
2/1/2022
Saint Bonaventure
-
Away
2/5/2022
George Washington
-
Away
2/9/2022
Saint Joseph's (PA)
-
Home
2/12/2022
Rhode Island
-
Away
2/19/2022
Saint Louis
-
Home
La Salle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/11/2022
Saint Bonaventure
L 80-76
Home
1/17/2022
Saint Joseph's (PA)
W 75-64
Away
1/19/2022
Rhode Island
L 56-54
Away
1/22/2022
Richmond
L 64-56
Home
1/26/2022
UMass
L 77-71
Home
1/29/2022
Davidson
-
Away
2/2/2022
George Washington
-
Away
2/5/2022
George Mason
-
Home
2/8/2022
Saint Louis
-
Home
2/12/2022
Richmond
-
Away
2/15/2022
Saint Louis
-
Away