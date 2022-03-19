Davidson vs. Michigan State: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

How to Watch Davidson vs. Michigan State: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (22-12) are trying to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they square off against the No. 10 Davidson Wildcats (27-6) on Friday. Watch this 7-10 matchup in the West Regional Region bracket at 9:40 PM, live on CBS.
How to Watch Michigan State vs. Davidson
- Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Davidson
-1
140.5 points
Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Davidson
- The Wildcats score 7.2 more points per game (75.6) than the Spartans allow (68.4).
- The Spartans score an average of 72.1 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 65.8 the Wildcats give up.
- The Wildcats make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
- The Spartans' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is four percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (41.7%).
Davidson Players to Watch
- Luka Brajkovic posts a team-best 7.3 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 14.2 points and 2.5 assists, shooting 57.6% from the field and 40.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Hyunjung Lee averages 16 points, 6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 47.6% from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Mike Jones is putting up 11.9 points, 1.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.
- Sam Mennenga posts 8.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 52% from the field.
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Marcus Bingham is the Spartans' top rebounder (6.1 per game), and he puts up 9.2 points and 0.3 assists.
- Gabe Brown is the Spartans' top scorer (11.4 points per game), and he posts 1.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds.
- A.J Hoggard is posting a team-leading 4.9 assists per contest. And he is producing 6.8 points and 2.2 rebounds, making 43.1% of his shots from the floor.
- Malik Hall gets the Spartans 9.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Tyson Walker is putting up 8.1 points, 1.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest, making 42.5% of his shots from the field and 49.3% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per game.
How To Watch
March
18
2022
First Round: Davidson vs. Michigan State
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)