Davidson vs. Michigan State: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (22-12) are trying to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they square off against the No. 10 Davidson Wildcats (27-6) on Friday. Watch this 7-10 matchup in the West Regional Region bracket at 9:40 PM, live on CBS.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Davidson

Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV: CBS

Arena: Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Favorite Spread Total Davidson -1 140.5 points

Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Davidson

The Wildcats score 7.2 more points per game (75.6) than the Spartans allow (68.4).

The Spartans score an average of 72.1 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 65.8 the Wildcats give up.

The Wildcats make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

The Spartans' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is four percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (41.7%).

Davidson Players to Watch

Luka Brajkovic posts a team-best 7.3 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 14.2 points and 2.5 assists, shooting 57.6% from the field and 40.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Hyunjung Lee averages 16 points, 6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 47.6% from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Mike Jones is putting up 11.9 points, 1.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

Sam Mennenga posts 8.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 52% from the field.

Michigan State Players to Watch