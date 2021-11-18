The third edition of the Myrtle Beach Invitational tips off, as the Wildcats and Aggies battle in the first round.

New Mexico State will make history today when it takes the court against Davidson, marking the first time in school history the team will have played a game in the state of South Carolina. Under head coach Chris Jans, the Aggies have had success in these holiday-time tournaments, posting a combined 7-3 record in similar events in Hawaii, Las Vegas and the Cayman Islands.

While starting the 2021-22 season with a 1-1 record, Davidson is one of eight NCAA Division I men's basketball programs to currently have 20 consecutive winning seasons.

How to Watch Myrtle Beach Invitational: Davidson at New Mexico State:

Match Date: Nov. 18, 2021

Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

New Mexico State is led by junior guard Teddy Allen, who is averaging 15 points per game in the Aggies' first two games, connecting on 45.5% of his three-point attempts.

Last time out, Jabari Rice led the way for NM State in the second half as the Aggies turned a two-possession game into a runaway for the vast majority of the frame. Rice’s 15 points included 12 in a deciding half that saw the Aggies connect on 57.7% of their field-goal tries en route to a 77-71 win over UTEP.

Michigan State transfer Foster Loyer made quite the splash—figuratively and literally—in the Wildcats season-opener against Delaware. The guard went 6-of-6 from long range and torched Delaware for a game-high 27 points in the Wildcats' opener last Tuesday night.

Davidson and New Mexico State’s only previous meeting came in the opening round of the 2017 Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii, with the Aggies winning 69-68.

