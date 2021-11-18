Davidson vs. New Mexico State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Davidson vs. New Mexico State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; VCU Rams guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) shoots the ball as Davidson Wildcats forward Hyunjung Lee (1) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; VCU Rams guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) shoots the ball as Davidson Wildcats forward Hyunjung Lee (1) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Mexico State Aggies (2-0) face the Davidson Wildcats (1-1) at Pan American Center on Thursday, November 18, 2021. The game begins at 12:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch New Mexico State vs. Davidson

    Davidson vs New Mexico State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Davidson

    -2

    132.5 points

    Key Stats for New Mexico State vs. Davidson

    • Last year, the Wildcats recorded 7.6 more points per game (71.8) than the Aggies allowed (64.2).
    • The Aggies scored an average of 71.1 points per game last year, seven more points than the 64.1 the Wildcats gave up.
    • The Wildcats made 47.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.2 percentage points higher than the Aggies allowed to their opponents (43%).
    • The Aggies shot 42.6% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 42.7% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.

    Davidson Players to Watch

    • Kellan Grady was tops on his team in both points (17.1) and assists (2.4) per game last season, and also put up 4.6 rebounds. Defensively, he posted 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Hyunjung Lee averaged 13.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game last season, shooting 50.8% from the field and 44.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Luka Brajkovic posted a team-high 5.8 rebounds per game last season. He also averaged 10.4 points and 1.7 assists, shooting 53.6% from the floor.
    • Carter Collins was tops on his squad in assists per game (2.7) last season, and also posted 10.9 points and 3.8 rebounds. Defensively, he delivered 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Sam Mennenga put up 5.7 points, 1.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game last season.

    New Mexico State Players to Watch

    • Jabari Rice averaged 13.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game last season.
    • Johnny McCants pulled down 6.2 rebounds per game, while Evan Gilyard dished out 2.8 assists per contest.
    • Rice hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Gilyard averaged 1.1 steals per game, while McCants collected 0.9 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    Myrtle Beach Invitational: Davidson at New Mexico State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17164540
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch RSM Classic, First Round

    1 hour ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; VCU Rams guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) shoots the ball as Davidson Wildcats forward Hyunjung Lee (1) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Davidson vs. New Mexico State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

    1 hour ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; VCU Rams guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) shoots the ball as Davidson Wildcats forward Hyunjung Lee (1) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    New Mexico State vs. Davidson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

    1 hour ago
    The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football
    High School Football

    How to Watch IAHSAA Eight-Player Championship: Easton Valley vs. CAM

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16978275
    European PGA Tour

    How to Watch DP World Tour Championship, First Round

    11 hours ago
    ucla basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch North Florida at UCLA in Men's College Basketball

    14 hours ago
    Washington Capitals
    NHL

    How to Watch Capitals at Kings

    14 hours ago
    Nov 15, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) shoots against Long Beach State 49ers guard Drew Cobb (3) and forward Romelle Mansel (13)during the second half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UCLA vs. North Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    14 hours ago
    Nov 15, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) shoots against Long Beach State 49ers guard Drew Cobb (3) and forward Romelle Mansel (13)during the second half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    North Florida vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    14 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy