Davidson vs. New Mexico State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Davidson vs. New Mexico State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Mexico State Aggies (2-0) face the Davidson Wildcats (1-1) at Pan American Center on Thursday, November 18, 2021. The game begins at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch New Mexico State vs. Davidson
- Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Pan American Center
Davidson
-2
132.5 points
Key Stats for New Mexico State vs. Davidson
- Last year, the Wildcats recorded 7.6 more points per game (71.8) than the Aggies allowed (64.2).
- The Aggies scored an average of 71.1 points per game last year, seven more points than the 64.1 the Wildcats gave up.
- The Wildcats made 47.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.2 percentage points higher than the Aggies allowed to their opponents (43%).
- The Aggies shot 42.6% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 42.7% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.
Davidson Players to Watch
- Kellan Grady was tops on his team in both points (17.1) and assists (2.4) per game last season, and also put up 4.6 rebounds. Defensively, he posted 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Hyunjung Lee averaged 13.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game last season, shooting 50.8% from the field and 44.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Luka Brajkovic posted a team-high 5.8 rebounds per game last season. He also averaged 10.4 points and 1.7 assists, shooting 53.6% from the floor.
- Carter Collins was tops on his squad in assists per game (2.7) last season, and also posted 10.9 points and 3.8 rebounds. Defensively, he delivered 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Sam Mennenga put up 5.7 points, 1.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game last season.
New Mexico State Players to Watch
- Jabari Rice averaged 13.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game last season.
- Johnny McCants pulled down 6.2 rebounds per game, while Evan Gilyard dished out 2.8 assists per contest.
- Rice hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Gilyard averaged 1.1 steals per game, while McCants collected 0.9 blocks per contest.
