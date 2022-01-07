Skip to main content

How to Watch Davidson vs. Rhode Island: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; VCU Rams guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) shoots the ball as Davidson Wildcats forward Hyunjung Lee (1) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Davidson Wildcats (11-2, 0-0 A-10) will try to continue a 10-game win streak when they host the Rhode Island Rams (8-3, 0-0 A-10) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022. The Rams have won three games in a row.

How to Watch Davidson vs. Rhode Island

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: John M. Belk Arena
Key Stats for Davidson vs. Rhode Island

  • The 78.8 points per game the Wildcats put up are 16.4 more points than the Rams give up (62.4).
  • The Rams put up 5.8 more points per game (71.2) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (65.4).
  • The Wildcats are shooting 50.1% from the field this season, 13.3 percentage points higher than the 36.8% the Rams allow to opponents.
  • The Rams have shot at a 49.5% clip from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Davidson Players to Watch

  • The Wildcats leader in points and rebounds is Hyunjung Lee, who scores 17.5 points and grabs 6.7 boards per game.
  • Davidson's best passer is Foster Loyer, who averages 3.2 assists per game to go with his 16.0 PPG scoring average.
  • Loyer makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wildcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest.
  • Mike Jones and Luka Brajkovic lead Davidson on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Brajkovic in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Rhode Island Players to Watch

  • The Rams' Jeremy Sheppard puts up enough points (13.0 per game) and assists (2.9 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
  • Makhi Mitchell's stat line of 7.3 rebounds, 10.3 points and 1.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Rhode Island rebounding leaderboard.
  • Sheppard is dependable from three-point range and leads the Rams with 2.2 made threes per game.
  • Sheppard (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Rhode Island while Makhel Mitchell (3.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Davidson Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/12/2021

Northeastern

W 79-69

Away

12/18/2021

Radford

W 74-54

Home

12/21/2021

Alabama

W 79-78

Away

12/22/2021

JWU Charlotte

W 106-64

Home

1/5/2022

Saint Joseph's (PA)

W 88-73

Away

1/8/2022

Rhode Island

-

Home

1/11/2022

UMass

-

Home

1/14/2022

Richmond

-

Away

1/18/2022

VCU

-

Away

1/22/2022

Fordham

-

Away

1/26/2022

VCU

-

Home

Rhode Island Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/1/2021

Harvard

W 64-57

Away

12/4/2021

Providence

L 66-52

Away

12/7/2021

Sacred Heart

W 72-62

Home

12/13/2021

Milwaukee

W 82-58

Away

1/2/2022

American International

W 70-55

Home

1/8/2022

Davidson

-

Away

1/12/2022

Saint Joseph's (PA)

-

Home

1/15/2022

UMass

-

Away

1/22/2022

George Washington

-

Home

1/25/2022

Richmond

-

Home

1/28/2022

Dayton

-

Away

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Rhode Island at Davidson

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

