The Davidson Wildcats (11-2, 0-0 A-10) will try to continue a 10-game win streak when they host the Rhode Island Rams (8-3, 0-0 A-10) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022. The Rams have won three games in a row.

How to Watch Davidson vs. Rhode Island

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: John M. Belk Arena

John M. Belk Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Davidson vs. Rhode Island

The 78.8 points per game the Wildcats put up are 16.4 more points than the Rams give up (62.4).

The Rams put up 5.8 more points per game (71.2) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (65.4).

The Wildcats are shooting 50.1% from the field this season, 13.3 percentage points higher than the 36.8% the Rams allow to opponents.

The Rams have shot at a 49.5% clip from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Davidson Players to Watch

The Wildcats leader in points and rebounds is Hyunjung Lee, who scores 17.5 points and grabs 6.7 boards per game.

Davidson's best passer is Foster Loyer, who averages 3.2 assists per game to go with his 16.0 PPG scoring average.

Loyer makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wildcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest.

Mike Jones and Luka Brajkovic lead Davidson on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Brajkovic in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Rhode Island Players to Watch

The Rams' Jeremy Sheppard puts up enough points (13.0 per game) and assists (2.9 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.

Makhi Mitchell's stat line of 7.3 rebounds, 10.3 points and 1.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Rhode Island rebounding leaderboard.

Sheppard is dependable from three-point range and leads the Rams with 2.2 made threes per game.

Sheppard (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Rhode Island while Makhel Mitchell (3.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Davidson Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/12/2021 Northeastern W 79-69 Away 12/18/2021 Radford W 74-54 Home 12/21/2021 Alabama W 79-78 Away 12/22/2021 JWU Charlotte W 106-64 Home 1/5/2022 Saint Joseph's (PA) W 88-73 Away 1/8/2022 Rhode Island - Home 1/11/2022 UMass - Home 1/14/2022 Richmond - Away 1/18/2022 VCU - Away 1/22/2022 Fordham - Away 1/26/2022 VCU - Home

Rhode Island Schedule