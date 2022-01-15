How to Watch Davidson vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Davidson Wildcats (13-2, 3-0 A-10) will look to build on a 12-game winning streak when they visit the Richmond Spiders (10-6, 1-2 A-10) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Robins Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Richmond vs. Davidson
- Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Robins Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Richmond
-1
145.5 points
Key Stats for Richmond vs. Davidson
- The Spiders average 8.1 more points per game (73.8) than the Wildcats allow (65.7).
- The Wildcats put up an average of 78.2 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 70.8 the Spiders give up to opponents.
- The Spiders are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 42.0% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- The Wildcats are shooting 49.9% from the field, 5.5% higher than the 44.4% the Spiders' opponents have shot this season.
Richmond Players to Watch
- Tyler Burton paces the Spiders with 18.2 points per contest and 7.6 rebounds, while also posting 0.9 assists.
- Jacob Gilyard puts up a team-high 6.4 assists per game. He is also averaging 10.5 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 34.9% from the field and 31.1% from downtown with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- Grant Golden averages 15.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 53.6% from the floor and 41.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Nathan Cayo puts up 8.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 52.9% from the floor.
- Nick Sherod is putting up 7.0 points, 0.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds per contest.
Davidson Players to Watch
- Hyunjung Lee tops the Wildcats in scoring (17.4 points per game), and puts up 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Luka Brajkovic is posting a team-high 7.1 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 13.2 points and 2.2 assists, making 58.9% of his shots from the field.
- Foster Loyer tops the Wildcats in assists (3.5 per game), and averages 15.9 points and 2.4 rebounds. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- The Wildcats get 12.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Mike Jones.
- Sam Mennenga gives the Wildcats 7.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
