How to Watch Davidson vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Chad Baker (44) shoots the ball as Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) defends in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Davidson Wildcats (13-2, 3-0 A-10) will look to build on a 12-game winning streak when they visit the Richmond Spiders (10-6, 1-2 A-10) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Robins Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Richmond vs. Davidson

Richmond vs Davidson Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Richmond

-1

145.5 points

Key Stats for Richmond vs. Davidson

  • The Spiders average 8.1 more points per game (73.8) than the Wildcats allow (65.7).
  • The Wildcats put up an average of 78.2 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 70.8 the Spiders give up to opponents.
  • The Spiders are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 42.0% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • The Wildcats are shooting 49.9% from the field, 5.5% higher than the 44.4% the Spiders' opponents have shot this season.

Richmond Players to Watch

  • Tyler Burton paces the Spiders with 18.2 points per contest and 7.6 rebounds, while also posting 0.9 assists.
  • Jacob Gilyard puts up a team-high 6.4 assists per game. He is also averaging 10.5 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 34.9% from the field and 31.1% from downtown with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Grant Golden averages 15.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 53.6% from the floor and 41.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Nathan Cayo puts up 8.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 52.9% from the floor.
  • Nick Sherod is putting up 7.0 points, 0.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds per contest.

Davidson Players to Watch

  • Hyunjung Lee tops the Wildcats in scoring (17.4 points per game), and puts up 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Luka Brajkovic is posting a team-high 7.1 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 13.2 points and 2.2 assists, making 58.9% of his shots from the field.
  • Foster Loyer tops the Wildcats in assists (3.5 per game), and averages 15.9 points and 2.4 rebounds. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • The Wildcats get 12.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Mike Jones.
  • Sam Mennenga gives the Wildcats 7.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
14
2022

Davidson at Richmond

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

