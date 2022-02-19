Davidson vs. Saint Louis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Davidson vs. Saint Louis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Davidson Wildcats forward Luka Brajkovic (35) shoots the ball as VCU Rams forward Vince Williams Jr. (10) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Davidson Wildcats (21-4, 11-2 A-10) will host the Saint Louis Billikens (18-8, 9-4 A-10) after winning three straight home games. The contest starts at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

How to Watch Davidson vs. Saint Louis

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: John M. Belk Arena
Key Stats for Davidson vs. Saint Louis

  • The 76.2 points per game the Wildcats record are 8.6 more points than the Billikens allow (67.6).
  • The Billikens' 79.1 points per game are 11.7 more points than the 67.4 the Wildcats give up.
  • The Wildcats make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Billikens have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
  • The Billikens have shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points above the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Davidson Players to Watch

  • The Wildcats leader in points and assists is Foster Loyer, who scores 16.5 points per game to go with 3.5 assists.
  • Davidson's best rebounder is Luka Brajkovic, who averages 7.3 boards per game in addition to his 14.9 PPG average.
  • Loyer makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wildcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
  • Mike Jones is Davidson's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Brajkovic leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Saint Louis Players to Watch

  • Gibson Jimerson is at the top of the Billikens scoring leaderboard with 16.6 points per game. He also grabs 2.3 rebounds and averages 0.8 assists per game.
  • Francis Okoro puts up a stat line of 7.5 rebounds, 10.3 points and 0.3 assists per game for Saint Louis to take the top rebound spot on the team. Yuri Collins has the top spot for assists with 8.3 per game, adding 11.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per outing.
  • Jimerson makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Billikens.
  • Saint Louis' leader in steals is Collins with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Okoro with 1.3 per game.

Davidson Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/1/2022

Saint Bonaventure

W 81-76

Away

2/5/2022

George Washington

W 78-73

Away

2/9/2022

Saint Joseph's (PA)

W 73-67

Home

2/12/2022

Rhode Island

L 72-65

Away

2/14/2022

Duquesne

W 72-61

Home

2/19/2022

Saint Louis

-

Home

2/23/2022

Duquesne

-

Away

2/26/2022

Fordham

-

Home

3/2/2022

George Mason

-

Home

3/5/2022

Dayton

-

Away

Saint Louis Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Dayton

W 72-61

Home

2/8/2022

La Salle

W 75-57

Away

2/11/2022

Saint Bonaventure

L 68-61

Home

2/14/2022

Saint Bonaventure

L 83-79

Away

2/16/2022

La Salle

W 90-64

Home

2/19/2022

Davidson

-

Away

2/22/2022

Saint Joseph's (PA)

-

Home

2/25/2022

Richmond

-

Away

3/2/2022

Rhode Island

-

Away

3/5/2022

VCU

-

Home

