How to Watch Davidson at St. Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Davidson travels to St. Bonaventure on Tuesday night looking to win its second straight game.

Davidson saw its 15-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday, but bounced back with a 77-69 win on Saturday against La Salle. The win improved its A-10 record to 7-1 and still has the Wildcats at the top of the conference.

How to Watch Davidson at Saint Bonaventure in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Davidson at Saint Bonaventure game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats have been playing great basketball and have looked like the best team in the A-10 all year long, but need to make sure they don't overlook a good St. Bonaventure team.

The Bonnies are just 4-4 in their last eight games, but are still 4-2 in the A-10 and could pull even in the loss column with Davidson with a big home win on Tuesday night.

They are coming off a big 80-69 win against Saint Joseph's on Saturday that got them back in the win column after losing to George Mason on Wednesday. 

The win was the fifth straight game that the Bonnies have alternated wins and losses. It has been an inconsistent stretch for them, but they will look to snap that trend on Tuesday and pick up an upset win against the Wildcats.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
1
2022

Davidson at St. Bonaventure in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
