How to Watch Dayton at Duquesne in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Atlantic 10 will battle it out in this game as the Flyers take on the Dukes on Saturday.

Dayton is 10-6 this season. Out of its last five games, two have been postponed, and the team went 2-1 in the other three. The Flyers are currently on a two-game winning streak and 2-1 in their conference having only lost to VCU.

Duquesne is under .500 with a 6-8 record this year. It is 1-1 in the conference which puts it below Dayton in the conference rankings. The Dukes' only conference loss was their most recent game against Fordham.

How to Watch Dayton at Duquesne in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream the Dayton Flyers at Duquesne Dukes game on fuboTV:

Dayton is led on the court by Toumani Camara. Camara averages a team-leading 10.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. He is tied with DaRon Holmes II for the lead in points as he is also averaging 10.6 points per game.

Camara will be matched up with Duquesne's Tre Williams. Williams averages 10.5 points and a team-high 6.6 rebounds per game. He also adds 2.6 blocks per game, a force in the paint.

Leon Ayers III leads the Dukes in scoring with 12.5 points per game.

This Atlantic 10 battle should see a fair share of defense as they both rank under the top-100 in scoring per game. Based upon talent alone, the Flyers should come away with a win.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Dayton at Duquesne in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
12:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
