How to Watch Dayton at George Washington in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dayton looks to bounce back from a loss on Wednesday when it travels to George Washington on Saturday afternoon.

Dayton heads on the road Saturday to George Washington looking to bounce back after a tough 53-52 loss to VCU on Wednesday night.

How to Watch Dayton at George Washington in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream the Dayton at George Washington game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dayton and VCU went back and forth the whole second half, but the Rams hit a three with 6.6 seconds left that sent the Flyers home with the loss in its A-10 opener.

Dayton is now just 8-6 overall as it has alternated wins and losses over its last six games.

Saturday, the Flyers will look to get back in the win column and find some consistency as they hit the thick of conference play starting with a trip to George Washington.

The Colonials host Dayton in their first game since Dec. 13. They have had their last four games postponed due to COVID-19.

Before the unexpected break, the Colonials had won two straight that improved their record to 4-8 on the season.

It hasn't been a great start but they had been playing better. Saturday, they hope they can come out of their break and pick up a big win to start conference play.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

