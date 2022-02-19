Winners of three straight, Dayton heads to Philadelphia for its only matchup against St. Joes this season

After dropping a pair of overtime decisions in its last three games, Saint Joseph's enters today’s home game against Dayton needing a win stay in the top half of the Atlantic 10 Conference standings as the regular season nears its end.

Dayton has won three in a row, including 10 of its last 12 games, to pull one game back of conference-leading Davidson atop the A10 as it aims for the double-bye to start the conference tournament in three weeks.

How to Watch Dayton at Saint Joseph's:

Match Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Dayton is led in scoring by DaRon Holmes II’s 11.3 points per game. The freshman forward had scored in double figures in 12 of 14 games prior to this recent scoring slump that has seen him score more than eight points just once in the last four outings.

Sophomore guard Jordan Hall leads St. Joseph’s at 14.5 points per game. He is one of four Hawks players averaging 10-plus points per game this season along with forwards Taylor Funk and Ejike Obinna, and guard Erik Reynolds II. That quartet has led the team in scoring in 10 of their last 11 games, including 23 points from Reynolds II in a 72-69 win over Fordham on Feb. 5.

Dayton leads the all-time series 23-20 but SJU won the last matchup 97-84 last season. The 97 points scored by the Hawks was the most Dayton has allowed to any opponent in the last 20 seasons.

