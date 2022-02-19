Skip to main content

How to Watch Dayton at Saint Joseph's: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Winners of three straight, Dayton heads to Philadelphia for its only matchup against St. Joes this season

After dropping a pair of overtime decisions in its last three games, Saint Joseph's enters today’s home game against Dayton needing a win stay in the top half of the Atlantic 10 Conference standings as the regular season nears its end.

Dayton has won three in a row, including 10 of its last 12 games, to pull one game back of conference-leading Davidson atop the A10 as it aims for the double-bye to start the conference tournament in three weeks.

How to Watch Dayton at Saint Joseph's:

Match Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the Dayton at Saint Joseph's game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dayton is led in scoring by DaRon Holmes II’s 11.3 points per game. The freshman forward had scored in double figures in 12 of 14 games prior to this recent scoring slump that has seen him score more than eight points just once in the last four outings.

Sophomore guard Jordan Hall leads St. Joseph’s at 14.5 points per game. He is one of four Hawks players averaging 10-plus points per game this season along with forwards Taylor Funk and Ejike Obinna, and guard Erik Reynolds II. That quartet has led the team in scoring in 10 of their last 11 games, including 23 points from Reynolds II in a 72-69 win over Fordham on Feb. 5.

Dayton leads the all-time series 23-20 but SJU won the last matchup 97-84 last season. The 97 points scored by the Hawks was the most Dayton has allowed to any opponent in the last 20 seasons.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Dayton at Saint Joseph's

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 13, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) celebrates his goal against Montreal Canadiens with teammates as defenseman Brett Kulak (77) passes on during the third period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates with center Nazem Kadri (91) after scoring a power-play goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
USATSI_9191085
College Basketball

How to Watch Dayton at Saint Joseph's

By Brandon Rush
1 minute ago
Joaquin Niemann
PGA Tour

How to Watch The Genesis Invitational, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
USATSI_17700492
College Basketball

How to Watch Notre Dame at Wake Forest

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
FLORIDA STATE
College Softball

How to Watch Michigan vs Florida State in College Softball

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
USATSI_17697381
College Basketball

How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide at Kentucky Wildcats

By Matthew Beighle
1 minute ago
USATSI_17692781
College Basketball

How to Watch Ole Miss at Georgia

By Matthew Beighle
1 minute ago
Nov 26, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Dayton Flyers forward Daron Holmes II (15) shoots the ball against Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at HP Fieldhouse Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Dayton vs. Saint Joseph's (PA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy