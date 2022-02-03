Skip to main content

How to Watch Dayton at VCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Both conference teams have a lot on the line with a tied conference record as Dayton takes on VCU on Wednesday night.

Dayton is 14-7 overall this season and 6-2 inside of its own conference. The Flyers have been dominant since the new year started winning six of their eight games since Jan. 1 — all against conference opponents.

The Flyers are led by a pair of talented players: Toumani Camara and Malachi Smith. Camara averages 10.5 points and a team-high 6.7 rebounds per game. Smith pairs that with 10.0 points and a team-high 4.9 assists per game of his own.

How to Watch Dayton Flyers at VCU Rams Today:

Game Date: Feb. 2, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Dayton Flyers at VCU Rams game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

VCU is right behind Dayton in the Atlantic-10 conference. It is 13-6 on the season (one game behind) and tied in conference with a 6-2 record. The Rams have been just as dominant since the new year, winning six of their eight games. 

They have gone on two three-game winning streaks, one of which they are currently on having beat Davidson, St. Joseph's and Richmond. 

They will match up well with the Flyers stars as Vince Williams, who averages 12.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, will get Camara, and Adrian Baldwin Jr., who averages 10.6 points and 5.2 assists per game, will get Smith.

This tie-breaker in conference records will be broken in this matchup. The No. 3 rank in the Atlantic-10 is on the line as these two teams fight.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
2
2022

Dayton at VCU

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 22, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech

just now
Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Dayton Flyers guard Malachi Smith (11) shoots a free throw against the Belmont Bruins in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Dayton at VCU

just now
wisconsin
College Basketball

How to Watch Wisconsin at Illinois

just now
college soccer
CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 2022

How to Watch 2022 World Cup Qualifying: El Salvador vs. Canadá

just now
Dec 1, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks Point Guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts in the second quarter at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Thunder at Mavericks

30 minutes ago
Jan 24, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) smiles in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Cavaliers at Rockets

1 hour ago
Curling
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Mixed Doubles Curling: U.S. vs. Italy

1 hour ago
Jan 19, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32), forward Justin Lewis (10) and guard Kam Jones (1) celebrates win against the Villanova Wildcats at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Villanova vs. Marquette

1 hour ago
images
entertainment

How to Watch Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 Premiere

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy