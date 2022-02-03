How to Watch Dayton at VCU

Both conference teams have a lot on the line with a tied conference record as Dayton takes on VCU on Wednesday night.

Dayton is 14-7 overall this season and 6-2 inside of its own conference. The Flyers have been dominant since the new year started winning six of their eight games since Jan. 1 — all against conference opponents.

The Flyers are led by a pair of talented players: Toumani Camara and Malachi Smith. Camara averages 10.5 points and a team-high 6.7 rebounds per game. Smith pairs that with 10.0 points and a team-high 4.9 assists per game of his own.

VCU is right behind Dayton in the Atlantic-10 conference. It is 13-6 on the season (one game behind) and tied in conference with a 6-2 record. The Rams have been just as dominant since the new year, winning six of their eight games.

They have gone on two three-game winning streaks, one of which they are currently on having beat Davidson, St. Joseph's and Richmond.

They will match up well with the Flyers stars as Vince Williams, who averages 12.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, will get Camara, and Adrian Baldwin Jr., who averages 10.6 points and 5.2 assists per game, will get Smith.

This tie-breaker in conference records will be broken in this matchup. The No. 3 rank in the Atlantic-10 is on the line as these two teams fight.

