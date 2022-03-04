Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; VCU Rams guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) shoots the ball as Davidson Wildcats forward Hyunjung Lee (1) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Dayton Flyers (21-9, 13-4 A-10) will attempt to extend a seven-game home win streak when they square off against the Davidson Wildcats (25-4, 15-2 A-10) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at UD Arena. The game airs at 12:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Dayton vs. Davidson

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

TV: USA Network

Arena: UD Arena

Key Stats for Dayton vs. Davidson

The 68.7 points per game the Flyers score are just 3.2 more points than the Wildcats give up (65.5).

The Wildcats put up 15.7 more points per game (75.8) than the Flyers give up (60.1).

The Flyers make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

The Wildcats' 48.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.3 percentage points higher than the Flyers have given up to their opponents (41.0%).

Dayton Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Flyers this season is Daron Holmes, who averages 11.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.

Toumani Camara leads Dayton in rebounding, averaging 6.5 per game, while Malachi Smith leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.4 in each contest.

Koby Brea makes more threes per game than any other member of the Flyers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.

Smith and Holmes lead Dayton on the defensive end, with Smith leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Holmes in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.

Davidson Players to Watch

Hyunjung Lee is the top scorer for the Wildcats with 16.5 points per game. He also adds 6.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game to his stats.

Davidson's leader in rebounds is Luka Brajkovic with 7.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Foster Loyer with 3.5 per game.

Loyer is the top scorer from distance for the Wildcats, hitting 2.6 threes per game.

Davidson's leader in steals is Mike Jones with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Brajkovic with 1.2 per game.

Dayton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/14/2022 Rhode Island W 63-57 Away 2/19/2022 Saint Joseph's (PA) W 74-62 Away 2/23/2022 UMass W 82-61 Home 2/26/2022 La Salle L 62-60 Away 3/1/2022 Richmond W 55-53 Away 3/5/2022 Davidson - Home

