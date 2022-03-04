Skip to main content

How to Watch Dayton vs. Davidson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; VCU Rams guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) shoots the ball as Davidson Wildcats forward Hyunjung Lee (1) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Dayton Flyers (21-9, 13-4 A-10) will attempt to extend a seven-game home win streak when they square off against the Davidson Wildcats (25-4, 15-2 A-10) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at UD Arena. The game airs at 12:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Dayton vs. Davidson

Key Stats for Dayton vs. Davidson

  • The 68.7 points per game the Flyers score are just 3.2 more points than the Wildcats give up (65.5).
  • The Wildcats put up 15.7 more points per game (75.8) than the Flyers give up (60.1).
  • The Flyers make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
  • The Wildcats' 48.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.3 percentage points higher than the Flyers have given up to their opponents (41.0%).

Dayton Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Flyers this season is Daron Holmes, who averages 11.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.
  • Toumani Camara leads Dayton in rebounding, averaging 6.5 per game, while Malachi Smith leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.4 in each contest.
  • Koby Brea makes more threes per game than any other member of the Flyers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.
  • Smith and Holmes lead Dayton on the defensive end, with Smith leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Holmes in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.

Davidson Players to Watch

  • Hyunjung Lee is the top scorer for the Wildcats with 16.5 points per game. He also adds 6.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game to his stats.
  • Davidson's leader in rebounds is Luka Brajkovic with 7.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Foster Loyer with 3.5 per game.
  • Loyer is the top scorer from distance for the Wildcats, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
  • Davidson's leader in steals is Mike Jones with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Brajkovic with 1.2 per game.

Dayton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/14/2022

Rhode Island

W 63-57

Away

2/19/2022

Saint Joseph's (PA)

W 74-62

Away

2/23/2022

UMass

W 82-61

Home

2/26/2022

La Salle

L 62-60

Away

3/1/2022

Richmond

W 55-53

Away

3/5/2022

Davidson

-

Home

Davidson Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/14/2022

Duquesne

W 72-61

Home

2/19/2022

Saint Louis

W 79-58

Home

2/23/2022

Duquesne

W 74-50

Away

2/26/2022

Fordham

W 66-45

Home

3/2/2022

George Mason

W 73-62

Home

3/5/2022

Dayton

-

Away

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Davidson at Dayton

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
