Dayton vs. Duquesne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch Dayton vs. Duquesne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Dayton Flyers guard Malachi Smith (11) shoots a free throw against the Belmont Bruins in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The Dayton Flyers (10-6, 2-1 A-10) hit the road in A-10 action against the Duquesne Dukes (6-8, 1-1 A-10) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 12:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Duquesne vs. Dayton

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Arena: PPG Paints Arena

PPG Paints Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Dayton -3.5 135 points

Key Stats for Duquesne vs. Dayton

The 69.9 points per game the Flyers put up are the same as the Dukes give up.

The Dukes score an average of 70.6 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 63.2 the Flyers allow.

The Flyers are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 45.6% the Dukes allow to opponents.

Dayton Players to Watch

Daron Holmes posts 10.4 points and 1.1 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 5.4 rebounds, shooting 63.2% from the field.

Malachi Smith is tops on the Flyers at 4.6 assists per game, while also putting up 3.9 rebounds and 10.2 points.

Toumani Camara leads the Flyers at 6.7 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.7 assists and 10.3 points.

Elijah Weaver is putting up 8.8 points, 2.0 assists and 1.2 rebounds per contest.

R.J. Blakney is putting up 6.5 points, 0.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds per contest.

Duquesne Players to Watch