Dayton vs. Duquesne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Dayton vs. Duquesne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Dayton Flyers guard Malachi Smith (11) shoots a free throw against the Belmont Bruins in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Dayton Flyers guard Malachi Smith (11) shoots a free throw against the Belmont Bruins in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The Dayton Flyers (10-6, 2-1 A-10) hit the road in A-10 action against the Duquesne Dukes (6-8, 1-1 A-10) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 12:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Duquesne vs. Dayton

Dayton vs Duquesne Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Dayton

-3.5

135 points

Key Stats for Duquesne vs. Dayton

  • The 69.9 points per game the Flyers put up are the same as the Dukes give up.
  • The Dukes score an average of 70.6 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 63.2 the Flyers allow.
  • The Flyers are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 45.6% the Dukes allow to opponents.

Dayton Players to Watch

  • Daron Holmes posts 10.4 points and 1.1 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 5.4 rebounds, shooting 63.2% from the field.
  • Malachi Smith is tops on the Flyers at 4.6 assists per game, while also putting up 3.9 rebounds and 10.2 points.
  • Toumani Camara leads the Flyers at 6.7 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.7 assists and 10.3 points.
  • Elijah Weaver is putting up 8.8 points, 2.0 assists and 1.2 rebounds per contest.
  • R.J. Blakney is putting up 6.5 points, 0.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds per contest.

Duquesne Players to Watch

  • Tre Williams is putting up a team-leading 6.6 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 10.5 points and 1.4 assists, making 44.9% of his shots from the field.
  • Leon Ayers III is averaging team highs in points (12.5 per game) and assists (2.0). And he is producing 4.9 rebounds, making 38.5% of his shots from the floor and 27.1% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.
  • The Dukes get 12.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Kevin Easley Jr..
  • Amir "Primo" Spears tops the Dukes in assists (2.5 per game), and puts up 12.3 points and 1.9 rebounds. He also puts up 1.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Jackie Johnson III gives the Dukes 9.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Dayton at Duquesne

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Aston Villa vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

10 seconds ago
manchester united
Premier League

How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Manchester United

10 seconds ago
Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Chad Baker (44) shoots the ball as Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) defends in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Dayton at Duquesne in Men's College Basketball

10 seconds ago
Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Dayton Flyers guard Malachi Smith (11) shoots a free throw against the Belmont Bruins in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Dayton vs. Duquesne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

10 seconds ago
Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Dayton Flyers guard Malachi Smith (11) shoots a free throw against the Belmont Bruins in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Duquesne vs. Dayton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

10 seconds ago
Dec 5, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) reacts after making a contested three point basket against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Northwestern at Michigan State in Men's College Basketball

30 minutes ago
Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Davion Warren (2) reacts after making a three point basket against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas Tech at Kansas State in Men's College Basketball

30 minutes ago
UCONN WOMEN
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Xavier at Connecticut in Women's College Basketball

30 minutes ago
Dec 21, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Xavier guard Adam Kunkel (5) drives past Villanova guard Collin Gillespie (2) during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Zwarych-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Creighton at Xavier in Men's College Basketball

30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy