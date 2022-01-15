Dayton vs. Duquesne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch Dayton vs. Duquesne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dayton Flyers (10-6, 2-1 A-10) hit the road in A-10 action against the Duquesne Dukes (6-8, 1-1 A-10) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 12:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Duquesne vs. Dayton
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Dayton
-3.5
135 points
Key Stats for Duquesne vs. Dayton
- The 69.9 points per game the Flyers put up are the same as the Dukes give up.
- The Dukes score an average of 70.6 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 63.2 the Flyers allow.
- The Flyers are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 45.6% the Dukes allow to opponents.
Dayton Players to Watch
- Daron Holmes posts 10.4 points and 1.1 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 5.4 rebounds, shooting 63.2% from the field.
- Malachi Smith is tops on the Flyers at 4.6 assists per game, while also putting up 3.9 rebounds and 10.2 points.
- Toumani Camara leads the Flyers at 6.7 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.7 assists and 10.3 points.
- Elijah Weaver is putting up 8.8 points, 2.0 assists and 1.2 rebounds per contest.
- R.J. Blakney is putting up 6.5 points, 0.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds per contest.
Duquesne Players to Watch
- Tre Williams is putting up a team-leading 6.6 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 10.5 points and 1.4 assists, making 44.9% of his shots from the field.
- Leon Ayers III is averaging team highs in points (12.5 per game) and assists (2.0). And he is producing 4.9 rebounds, making 38.5% of his shots from the floor and 27.1% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.
- The Dukes get 12.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Kevin Easley Jr..
- Amir "Primo" Spears tops the Dukes in assists (2.5 per game), and puts up 12.3 points and 1.9 rebounds. He also puts up 1.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Jackie Johnson III gives the Dukes 9.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
How To Watch
January
15
2022
Dayton at Duquesne
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)