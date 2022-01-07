How to Watch Dayton vs. George Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (4)reacts after making basket during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The George Washington Colonials (4-8, 0-0 A-10) host the Dayton Flyers (8-6, 0-0 A-10) in a matchup of A-10 rivals at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center, starting at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

How to Watch George Washington vs. Dayton

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

Charles E. Smith Athletic Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for George Washington vs. Dayton

The Colonials score only 1.5 more points per game (65.1) than the Flyers give up (63.6).

The Flyers' 69.1 points per game are just 0.3 fewer points than the 69.4 the Colonials allow.

The Colonials are shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 42.9% the Flyers allow to opponents.

The Flyers have shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Colonials have averaged.

George Washington Players to Watch

Ricky Lindo Jr. is tops on the Colonials at 8.2 rebounds per game, while also putting up 1.8 assists and 9.5 points.

Joe Bamisile puts up 13.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Brendan Adams averages 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

James Bishop is tops on his squad in both points (15.8) and assists (1.8) per contest, and also averages 2.2 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Brayon Freeman puts up a team-leading 2.8 assists per contest. He is also posting 7.5 points and 1.8 rebounds, shooting 43.2% from the field.

Dayton Players to Watch