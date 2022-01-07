Skip to main content

How to Watch Dayton vs. George Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (4)reacts after making basket during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (4)reacts after making basket during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The George Washington Colonials (4-8, 0-0 A-10) host the Dayton Flyers (8-6, 0-0 A-10) in a matchup of A-10 rivals at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center, starting at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

How to Watch George Washington vs. Dayton

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: USA Network
  • Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for George Washington vs. Dayton

  • The Colonials score only 1.5 more points per game (65.1) than the Flyers give up (63.6).
  • The Flyers' 69.1 points per game are just 0.3 fewer points than the 69.4 the Colonials allow.
  • The Colonials are shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 42.9% the Flyers allow to opponents.
  • The Flyers have shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Colonials have averaged.

George Washington Players to Watch

  • Ricky Lindo Jr. is tops on the Colonials at 8.2 rebounds per game, while also putting up 1.8 assists and 9.5 points.
  • Joe Bamisile puts up 13.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
  • Brendan Adams averages 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • James Bishop is tops on his squad in both points (15.8) and assists (1.8) per contest, and also averages 2.2 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Brayon Freeman puts up a team-leading 2.8 assists per contest. He is also posting 7.5 points and 1.8 rebounds, shooting 43.2% from the field.

Dayton Players to Watch

  • The Flyers get 10.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Daron Holmes.
  • Malachi Smith tops the Flyers in assists (4.5 per game), and averages 9.7 points and 3.4 rebounds. He also posts 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Toumani Camara is the Flyers' top scorer (10.4 points per game) and rebounder (6.7), and produces 1.8 assists.
  • Elijah Weaver gets the Flyers 8.8 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • The Flyers receive 6.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from R.J. Blakney.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Dayton at George Washington

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild in the second period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

18 minutes ago
Dec 30, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save as Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) looks for a rebound during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

18 minutes ago
Jan 2, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Winnipeg Jets left wing Kristian Vesalainen (93) controls the puck ahead of Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) and right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

19 minutes ago
Soccer

Stade Brest 29 vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

46 minutes ago
Soccer

RC Lens vs. Stade Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

47 minutes ago
Soccer

Girondins Bordeaux vs. Olympique Marseille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

48 minutes ago
usc
College Basketball

How to Watch USC at Cal

1 hour ago
Jan 2, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) advances the puck as New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) looks on during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings celebrate after a goal by center Adrian Kempe (9) against the Philadelphia Flyers in the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy