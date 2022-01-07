How to Watch Dayton vs. George Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The George Washington Colonials (4-8, 0-0 A-10) host the Dayton Flyers (8-6, 0-0 A-10) in a matchup of A-10 rivals at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center, starting at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022.
How to Watch George Washington vs. Dayton
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for George Washington vs. Dayton
- The Colonials score only 1.5 more points per game (65.1) than the Flyers give up (63.6).
- The Flyers' 69.1 points per game are just 0.3 fewer points than the 69.4 the Colonials allow.
- The Colonials are shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 42.9% the Flyers allow to opponents.
- The Flyers have shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Colonials have averaged.
George Washington Players to Watch
- Ricky Lindo Jr. is tops on the Colonials at 8.2 rebounds per game, while also putting up 1.8 assists and 9.5 points.
- Joe Bamisile puts up 13.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
- Brendan Adams averages 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- James Bishop is tops on his squad in both points (15.8) and assists (1.8) per contest, and also averages 2.2 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Brayon Freeman puts up a team-leading 2.8 assists per contest. He is also posting 7.5 points and 1.8 rebounds, shooting 43.2% from the field.
Dayton Players to Watch
- The Flyers get 10.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Daron Holmes.
- Malachi Smith tops the Flyers in assists (4.5 per game), and averages 9.7 points and 3.4 rebounds. He also posts 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Toumani Camara is the Flyers' top scorer (10.4 points per game) and rebounder (6.7), and produces 1.8 assists.
- Elijah Weaver gets the Flyers 8.8 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Flyers receive 6.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from R.J. Blakney.
How To Watch
January
8
2022
Dayton at George Washington
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)