Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Dayton vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 21, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) dribbles the basketball against Florida A&M Rattlers guard Jamir Williams (13) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 21, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) dribbles the basketball against Florida A&M Rattlers guard Jamir Williams (13) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

    The Dayton Flyers (1-3) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Hurricanes (3-1) on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Watsco Center. The contest airs at 12:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Miami vs. Dayton

    Miami vs Dayton Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Miami

    -5.5

    136.5 points

    Key Stats for Miami vs. Dayton

    • Last year, the Hurricanes put up 66.4 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 67.8 the Flyers allowed.
    • The Flyers scored an average of 69.8 points per game last year, just 1.2 fewer points than the 71.0 the Hurricanes allowed to opponents.
    • The Hurricanes shot 42.5% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Flyers allowed to opponents.
    • The Flyers' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes had given up to their opponents (44.9%).

    Miami Players to Watch

    • Isaiah Wong averaged a team-leading 17.1 points per contest last season. He also put up 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Anthony Walker posted 9.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assist per contest last year. Defensively, he posted 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocks.
    • Nysier Brooks paced the Hurricanes at 5.7 rebounds per game last year, while also averaging 0.8 assists and 7.4 points.
    • Kameron McGusty posted 11.1 points, 2.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game last year.
    • Elijah Olaniyi posted 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest last year, shooting 42.1% from the field.

    Dayton Players to Watch

    • Jalen Crutcher scored 17.6 points per game last season to go with 4.8 assists.
    • Jordy Tshimanga pulled down 7.7 rebounds per game while also scoring 6.7 points a contest.
    • Ibi Watson hit an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Crutcher averaged 0.8 takeaways per game, while Tshimanga compiled 0.6 rejections per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    25
    2021

    ESPN Events Invitational: Dayton at Miami

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Fans 2
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Dinamo Zagreb vs. Genk

    31 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Midtjylland vs. Braga

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_12762405
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Real Betis vs. Ferencvaros

    31 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch FC Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Lazio

    31 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Celtic

    31 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Rapid Vienna vs. West Ham United

    31 minutes ago
    Maryland Soccer
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch FK Crvena zvezda vs. Ludogorets

    31 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Marseille

    31 minutes ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) and quarterback Jared Goff (16) in action during the game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Bears at Lions

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy