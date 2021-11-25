Publish date:
How to Watch Dayton vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dayton Flyers (1-3) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Hurricanes (3-1) on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Watsco Center. The contest airs at 12:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Thursday, November 25, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Watsco Center
- Arena: Watsco Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Miami
-5.5
136.5 points
Key Stats for Miami vs. Dayton
- Last year, the Hurricanes put up 66.4 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 67.8 the Flyers allowed.
- The Flyers scored an average of 69.8 points per game last year, just 1.2 fewer points than the 71.0 the Hurricanes allowed to opponents.
- The Hurricanes shot 42.5% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Flyers allowed to opponents.
- The Flyers' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes had given up to their opponents (44.9%).
Miami Players to Watch
- Isaiah Wong averaged a team-leading 17.1 points per contest last season. He also put up 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
- Anthony Walker posted 9.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assist per contest last year. Defensively, he posted 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Nysier Brooks paced the Hurricanes at 5.7 rebounds per game last year, while also averaging 0.8 assists and 7.4 points.
- Kameron McGusty posted 11.1 points, 2.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game last year.
- Elijah Olaniyi posted 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest last year, shooting 42.1% from the field.
Dayton Players to Watch
- Jalen Crutcher scored 17.6 points per game last season to go with 4.8 assists.
- Jordy Tshimanga pulled down 7.7 rebounds per game while also scoring 6.7 points a contest.
- Ibi Watson hit an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Crutcher averaged 0.8 takeaways per game, while Tshimanga compiled 0.6 rejections per contest.
