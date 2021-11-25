Nov 21, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) dribbles the basketball against Florida A&M Rattlers guard Jamir Williams (13) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Dayton Flyers (1-3) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Hurricanes (3-1) on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Watsco Center. The contest airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Miami vs. Dayton

Game Day: Thursday, November 25, 2021

Thursday, November 25, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Watsco Center

Favorite Spread Total Miami -5.5 136.5 points

Key Stats for Miami vs. Dayton

Last year, the Hurricanes put up 66.4 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 67.8 the Flyers allowed.

The Flyers scored an average of 69.8 points per game last year, just 1.2 fewer points than the 71.0 the Hurricanes allowed to opponents.

The Hurricanes shot 42.5% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Flyers allowed to opponents.

The Flyers' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes had given up to their opponents (44.9%).

Miami Players to Watch

Isaiah Wong averaged a team-leading 17.1 points per contest last season. He also put up 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Anthony Walker posted 9.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assist per contest last year. Defensively, he posted 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Nysier Brooks paced the Hurricanes at 5.7 rebounds per game last year, while also averaging 0.8 assists and 7.4 points.

Kameron McGusty posted 11.1 points, 2.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game last year.

Elijah Olaniyi posted 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest last year, shooting 42.1% from the field.

Dayton Players to Watch