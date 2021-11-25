Dayton and Miami face off on Thanksgiving in the first round of the ESPN Events Invitational.

The Dayton men’s basketball team heads south to Florida looking to snap its three-game losing streak and get a win against Miami in the first round of the ESPN Events Invitational.

How to Watch Dayton vs. Miami in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 25, 2021

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Flyers won their opening game against Illinois-Chicago, but have since lost close games to UMass Lowell and Austin Peay. They were also beat easily by Lipscomb. On Thursday, they hope they can get past those losses and get the win against the Hurricanes.

Miami will look to keep that from happening as it tries to win its third straight game.

The Hurricanes lost their second game of the year to UCF, but came back to beat Florida Atlantic and Florida A&M. The wins have them at 3–1 on the year, as they try and bounce back after a 10–17 season last year.

Dayton has struggled to start the year, while the Hurricanes have been playing well, but neither team knows what they have yet. On Thursday, they will look to get some answers while moving on to the semifinals of the ESPN Events Invitational.

