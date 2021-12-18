Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch Dayton at Ole Miss in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dayton and Ole Miss both go for their second straight win on Saturday when they battle on the court.
    Dayton goes on the road to Ole Miss on Saturday night looking to stay hot. The Flyers have turned their season around after starting just 1-3. Since then, they have won six of seven, including a huge upset of No. 4 Kansas and a big win over Virginia Tech in their last game.

    How to Watch Dayton at Ole Miss in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network (National)

    Live stream the Dayton at Ole Miss game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Flyers struggled in the early part of the season but now look like they could be one of the best teams in the Atlantic 10.

    Saturday night, they get another chance for a big win on the road when they take on an Ole Miss team that has won four of its last five.

    Ole Miss also has a shocking upset as they hosted a very talented Memphis team and beat them 67-63 on Dec. 4.

    That win has helped the Rebels start 7-3 as they look to get themselves ready for the loaded SEC conference.

    Both of these teams have pulled off big upsets this year and are looking to finish their non-conference schedule with a big win.

