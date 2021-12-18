Dayton vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch Dayton vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 15, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Jarkel Joiner (24) shoots for three during the second half against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    The Ole Miss Rebels (7-3) take on the Dayton Flyers (7-4) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 6:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Dayton

    Ole Miss vs Dayton Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Ole Miss

    -3

    124.5 points

    Key Stats for Ole Miss vs. Dayton

    • The Rebels put up 69.6 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 63.7 the Flyers give up.
    • The Flyers' 70.7 points per game are 8.9 more points than the 61.8 the Rebels allow.
    • This season, the Rebels have a 42% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 42.9% of shots the Flyers' opponents have hit.
    • The Flyers' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.1 percentage points higher than the Rebels have given up to their opponents (39.3%).

    Ole Miss Players to Watch

    • Jarkel Joiner averages 15 points and 2.9 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 3.9 rebounds, shooting 41.7% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Nysier Brooks is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (7.5), and also averages 8.3 points and 0.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
    • Luis Rodriguez puts up 7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Tye Fagan puts up 7.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 50.8% from the field.
    • Austin Crowley paces his team in assists per contest (3.6), and also averages 5.8 points and 2.4 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

    Dayton Players to Watch

    • Malachi Smith is the Flyers' top assist man (4.4 per game), and he delivers 9.1 points and 3.5 rebounds.
    • Daron Holmes gets the Flyers 9.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also averages 0.2 steals and 2 blocked shots.
    • Toumani Camara leads the Flyers in rebounding (6.1 per game), and averages 9.1 points and 1.9 assists. He also delivers 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.
    • Elijah Weaver is the Flyers' top scorer (11 points per game) and assist man (2.2), and contributes 1.6 rebounds.
    • Mustapha Amzil is posting 6.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, making 35.2% of his shots from the floor and 27% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Dayton at Ole Miss

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

