Dayton goes for its third straight win on Monday night when it travels to Rhode Island to take on the Rams.

Dayton starts a two-game road trip on Monday night when it heads to Rhode Island looking to beat the Rams for the second time this year. The Flyers took them down back on Jan. 28 in a defensive battle with a final score of 53-51.

How to Watch Dayton at Rhode Island in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Dayton at Rhode Island game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

That win is part of a stretch in which they have won nine of 11 games and have moved to 9-3 in the Atlantic 10 conference.

The Flyers are now tied with VCU for second place in the conference and a game back of first place Davidson.

Monday they take on a Rhode Island team coming off a big upset win over those first place Wildcats.

The Rams snapped a six-game losing streak with an improbable win against Davidson on Saturday.

They hadn't won since Jan. 19 when they beat La Salle 56-54. When the Rams won that game they were 3-1 in the A-10 and 12-4 overall and looked like one of the favorites in the conference.

Now they are just 4-7 in the A-10 and just 13-10 overall, but with the big win against the Wildcats, are looking to pull off another upset and make a late season run.

Regional restrictions may apply.