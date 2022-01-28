How to Watch Dayton vs. Rhode Island: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dayton Flyers (13-7, 5-2 A-10) will look to build on a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Rhode Island Rams (11-6, 3-3 A-10) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at UD Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Dayton vs. Rhode Island
- Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: UD Arena
Key Stats for Dayton vs. Rhode Island
- The Flyers put up 68.8 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 63.4 the Rams give up.
- The Rams' 69.8 points per game are 8.6 more points than the 61.2 the Flyers allow.
- The Flyers make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.5 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (38.1%).
- The Rams' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Flyers have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
Dayton Players to Watch
- Daron Holmes leads the Flyers in scoring, tallying 11.4 points per game to go with 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
- Toumani Camara is Dayton's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.5 per game, while Malachi Smith is its best passer, distributing 4.9 assists in each contest.
- Koby Brea leads the Flyers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Dayton steals leader is Smith, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Holmes, who compiles 2.4 rejections per contest.
Rhode Island Players to Watch
- Makhel Mitchell is the top scorer for the Rams with 12.1 points per game. He also tacks on 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game to his statistics.
- Rhode Island's leader in rebounds is Makhi Mitchell with 6.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Jeremy Sheppard with 2.9 per game.
- Sheppard is the top scorer from distance for the Rams, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
- Rhode Island's leader in steals is Sheppard (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Makhel Mitchell (3.3 per game).
Dayton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/11/2022
Saint Louis
W 68-63
Home
1/15/2022
Duquesne
W 72-52
Away
1/18/2022
Saint Bonaventure
W 68-50
Home
1/22/2022
George Mason
L 50-49
Away
1/25/2022
Fordham
W 68-61
Home
1/28/2022
Rhode Island
-
Home
2/2/2022
VCU
-
Away
2/5/2022
Saint Louis
-
Away
2/9/2022
Duquesne
-
Home
2/12/2022
George Washington
-
Home
2/14/2022
Rhode Island
-
Away
Rhode Island Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/12/2022
Saint Joseph's (PA)
W 75-64
Home
1/15/2022
UMass
W 81-68
Away
1/19/2022
La Salle
W 56-54
Home
1/22/2022
George Washington
L 63-61
Home
1/25/2022
Richmond
L 70-63
Home
1/28/2022
Dayton
-
Away
2/2/2022
Fordham
-
Away
2/5/2022
UMass
-
Home
2/8/2022
VCU
-
Away
2/12/2022
Davidson
-
Home
2/14/2022
Dayton
-
Home