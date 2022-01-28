Nov 26, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Dayton Flyers forward Daron Holmes II (15) shoots the ball against Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at HP Fieldhouse Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The Dayton Flyers (13-7, 5-2 A-10) will look to build on a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Rhode Island Rams (11-6, 3-3 A-10) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at UD Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Dayton vs. Rhode Island

Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022

Friday, January 28, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: UD Arena

Key Stats for Dayton vs. Rhode Island

The Flyers put up 68.8 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 63.4 the Rams give up.

The Rams' 69.8 points per game are 8.6 more points than the 61.2 the Flyers allow.

The Flyers make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.5 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (38.1%).

The Rams' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Flyers have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

Dayton Players to Watch

Daron Holmes leads the Flyers in scoring, tallying 11.4 points per game to go with 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Toumani Camara is Dayton's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.5 per game, while Malachi Smith is its best passer, distributing 4.9 assists in each contest.

Koby Brea leads the Flyers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Dayton steals leader is Smith, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Holmes, who compiles 2.4 rejections per contest.

Rhode Island Players to Watch

Makhel Mitchell is the top scorer for the Rams with 12.1 points per game. He also tacks on 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game to his statistics.

Rhode Island's leader in rebounds is Makhi Mitchell with 6.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Jeremy Sheppard with 2.9 per game.

Sheppard is the top scorer from distance for the Rams, hitting 1.8 threes per game.

Rhode Island's leader in steals is Sheppard (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Makhel Mitchell (3.3 per game).

Dayton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/11/2022 Saint Louis W 68-63 Home 1/15/2022 Duquesne W 72-52 Away 1/18/2022 Saint Bonaventure W 68-50 Home 1/22/2022 George Mason L 50-49 Away 1/25/2022 Fordham W 68-61 Home 1/28/2022 Rhode Island - Home 2/2/2022 VCU - Away 2/5/2022 Saint Louis - Away 2/9/2022 Duquesne - Home 2/12/2022 George Washington - Home 2/14/2022 Rhode Island - Away

Rhode Island Schedule