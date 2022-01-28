Skip to main content

How to Watch Dayton vs. Rhode Island: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 26, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Dayton Flyers forward Daron Holmes II (15) shoots the ball against Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at HP Fieldhouse Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The Dayton Flyers (13-7, 5-2 A-10) will look to build on a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Rhode Island Rams (11-6, 3-3 A-10) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at UD Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Dayton vs. Rhode Island

Key Stats for Dayton vs. Rhode Island

  • The Flyers put up 68.8 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 63.4 the Rams give up.
  • The Rams' 69.8 points per game are 8.6 more points than the 61.2 the Flyers allow.
  • The Flyers make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.5 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (38.1%).
  • The Rams' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Flyers have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

Dayton Players to Watch

  • Daron Holmes leads the Flyers in scoring, tallying 11.4 points per game to go with 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
  • Toumani Camara is Dayton's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.5 per game, while Malachi Smith is its best passer, distributing 4.9 assists in each contest.
  • Koby Brea leads the Flyers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Dayton steals leader is Smith, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Holmes, who compiles 2.4 rejections per contest.

Rhode Island Players to Watch

  • Makhel Mitchell is the top scorer for the Rams with 12.1 points per game. He also tacks on 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game to his statistics.
  • Rhode Island's leader in rebounds is Makhi Mitchell with 6.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Jeremy Sheppard with 2.9 per game.
  • Sheppard is the top scorer from distance for the Rams, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
  • Rhode Island's leader in steals is Sheppard (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Makhel Mitchell (3.3 per game).

Dayton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/11/2022

Saint Louis

W 68-63

Home

1/15/2022

Duquesne

W 72-52

Away

1/18/2022

Saint Bonaventure

W 68-50

Home

1/22/2022

George Mason

L 50-49

Away

1/25/2022

Fordham

W 68-61

Home

1/28/2022

Rhode Island

-

Home

2/2/2022

VCU

-

Away

2/5/2022

Saint Louis

-

Away

2/9/2022

Duquesne

-

Home

2/12/2022

George Washington

-

Home

2/14/2022

Rhode Island

-

Away

Rhode Island Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/12/2022

Saint Joseph's (PA)

W 75-64

Home

1/15/2022

UMass

W 81-68

Away

1/19/2022

La Salle

W 56-54

Home

1/22/2022

George Washington

L 63-61

Home

1/25/2022

Richmond

L 70-63

Home

1/28/2022

Dayton

-

Away

2/2/2022

Fordham

-

Away

2/5/2022

UMass

-

Home

2/8/2022

VCU

-

Away

2/12/2022

Davidson

-

Home

2/14/2022

Dayton

-

Home

How To Watch

January
28
2022

Rhode Island at Dayton

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

