How to Watch Dayton vs. Richmond Atlantic 10 Tournament

No. 6 Richmond and No. 2 Dayton will battle on Saturday for a spot in the Atlantic 10 Tournament Championship Game.

Dayton knocked off UMass last night to advance to the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Tournament.

How to Watch Dayton vs. Richmond in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

It was a much closer game than anticipated between these two teams and a true battle to the finish to move on in tournament play. The last time Dayton and UMass met was in conference play during the season, and the Flyers emerged victorious with an 82-61 win. Last night, however, the Minutemen fought until the last minute to reach for the semifinal appearance.

Unfortunately for fans of the Minutemen, UMass fell 75-72. DaRon Holmes II led the scoring for Dayton again by putting up 28 points.

Richmond also fought to gain admittance to the semifinal game with a 75-64 win over third-seeded VCU. The sixth-seeded Spiders were led to victory by Jacob Gilyard who scored a record-breaking 32 points.

Gilyard's 32 points were a career-high for him as well as a Richmond record for most points scored in an A-10 tournament game. In addition, Gilyard tied the Richmond record for the most three-pointers in a season at 85 and will look to break that record in tonight's semifinal game.

With two very strong players leading these teams, it should be a fun game to watch. The last time Richmond and Dayton played each other was during the conference play where Dayton won 55-53.

